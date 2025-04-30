Yes, You Can Change The Scales On A Swiss Army Knife - Here's How (And Where To Buy New Ones)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Swiss Army Knife has been the go-to multi-tool for millions of users for well over a century now. And those handy, cross-branded devices have largely been manufactured in a facility located in Ibach, Switzerland, pretty much since day one. As it happens, Swiss Army Knives have also been available in their signature red livery since the moment Karl Elsener first debuted them in the late-1800s.

There is a good reason the Swiss Army Knife has fronted that iconic red shell since its earliest days of existence. But even as the Victorinox multi-tool's signature color makes the SAK almost instantly identifiable in the heavily competitive pocket knife market, even longtime users might find themselves longing for a color upgrade now and again. The multi-tools are, of course, available in many different colors these days. But if you've already purchased a red one and are not looking to buy one in a different color, you'll be happy to know you may be able to make the change by swapping out its scales.

Yes, the hardshell case covering either side of your Swiss Army Knife is actually called a scale. And yes, a Swiss Army Knife's scales can indeed be removed and replaced if you're dying to give your multi-tool a color upgrade, or even if you're just looking to freshen up a set of well-used scales that have seen better days. Here's a quick primer on swapping out your Swiss Army Knife's scales, and where you can pick up new ones.

