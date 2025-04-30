Yes, You Can Change The Scales On A Swiss Army Knife - Here's How (And Where To Buy New Ones)
The Swiss Army Knife has been the go-to multi-tool for millions of users for well over a century now. And those handy, cross-branded devices have largely been manufactured in a facility located in Ibach, Switzerland, pretty much since day one. As it happens, Swiss Army Knives have also been available in their signature red livery since the moment Karl Elsener first debuted them in the late-1800s.
There is a good reason the Swiss Army Knife has fronted that iconic red shell since its earliest days of existence. But even as the Victorinox multi-tool's signature color makes the SAK almost instantly identifiable in the heavily competitive pocket knife market, even longtime users might find themselves longing for a color upgrade now and again. The multi-tools are, of course, available in many different colors these days. But if you've already purchased a red one and are not looking to buy one in a different color, you'll be happy to know you may be able to make the change by swapping out its scales.
Yes, the hardshell case covering either side of your Swiss Army Knife is actually called a scale. And yes, a Swiss Army Knife's scales can indeed be removed and replaced if you're dying to give your multi-tool a color upgrade, or even if you're just looking to freshen up a set of well-used scales that have seen better days. Here's a quick primer on swapping out your Swiss Army Knife's scales, and where you can pick up new ones.
Changing the scales on your Swiss Army Knife
Before you set about changing the scales on your Swiss Army Knife, you'll need to have a few items handy to aid in the transformation, including a hammer and a small flat blade with a thin dull edge. You will, naturally, also need the new scales you're upgrading your Swiss Army Knife with. In some instances, you may also need a small screwdriver to remove the knife's scales, though most Swiss Army Knives utilize pressure-fit scales these days. With the requisite tools in hand, follow these steps to change the scales on your Swiss Army Knife.
- If your Swiss Army Knife has a toothpick and tweezers, remove them.
- Insert your dull prying blade in the space between the toothpick or tweezer hole, fixing between scale and case.
- Pry the scale up to loosen it from the inner casing, then run the length of the case to fully remove it.
- If your SAK has a screwdriver or corkscrew, open it before installing the new scales.
- Take the new scales and affix them to either side of the SAK's casing, aligning each with the corresponding studs.
- Gently tap the new scale firmly into place with the hammer. It may be wise to cover the scale with a towel prior to hammering.
If your SAK scales are held on by screws, use the aforementioned screwdriver to remove them at Step 3, then replace the screws when you're finished. And just as an FYI — if your device needs a cleaning, it should be easy to do so while you're swapping out the blades. Ditto for taking measures to loosen up a stiff blade.
Where to buy new scales for Swiss Army Knife
Now that you know how easy it should be to swap out the scales on your Swiss Army Knife, you're probably wondering where you can buy new ones. You currently have plenty of options available for purchasing new SAK scales, and if you have an Amazon account, you can find them there, with some of those scale kits even coming with new tweezers, toothpick and a ballpoint pen. Going through Amazon will require you to choose from official Victorinox branded scales and a variety of third-party manufacturers. Styles can vary as much as price, though you should be able to find a suitable set of new scales for any size SAK for $30 or less.
If you don't use Amazon, or are just trying to order less from the online retailer, there are a couple of other reliable places to pick up aftermarket Swiss Army Knife scales online, including SAK Parts. Prices and styles for scales also vary on SAK, though the company looks to have just as many options available as Amazon. As for the cost, at present SAK is currently listing scales at $16.99 on the low end, and as much as $69.99 on the high end. However, some of those numbers are sales prices, which may change at any given moment.
If you're interested, you can also find a surprisingly robust array of SAK scales on Etsy these days, including even a glow-in-the-dark option. And if the 5-star user reviews are any reflection, those glowing scales are actually pretty cool. Just saying.