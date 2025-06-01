How To Sew With A Swiss Army Knife (And Why You Might Need To)

Producing 10 million units a year, the Swiss Army Knife from Victorinox continues to be one of the most popular multi-tools worldwide. Victorinox Swiss Army knives are well-liked because of their exceptional value, durability, and adaptability. These knives are useful for everyday carry, home, office, and travel because of the variety of tools packed in a small and easy-to-carry package, including models that can even be used as a keychain. With over 400 variations, the Swiss Army Knife can have between one and 73 functions, which can be used for a variety of tasks, including several novel and alternative uses. However, one of the most surprising ways to use a SAK is for sewing using the awl tool.

One of the standard and often overlooked tools on the Swiss Army Knife is its awl or reamer, located on the backside, which is the side opposite of the main blade and other bigger tools. The awl is normally used to punch or enlarge holes in materials like leather, canvas, wood, and even plastic. In addition, the awl can be used as a screw or nail guide and for sewing during emergency or unforseen scenarios.

To sew using a Swiss Army Knife, it must have an awl with a sewing eye, as some SAK models, like those from pre-1985, did not have the feature, or certain models like the Alox series have awls that are installed on the main tool layer and also do not have sewing eyes. Next, to create the stitching, one will need sewing material like string, thick thread, or cord with enough length for the task.

