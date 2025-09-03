5 Pickup Truck Brands With The Best-Looking Interiors
Arguably, not much beats aesthetics more than interior design, especially with pickup trucks. Generally speaking, many pickups look quite similar from the outside, owing to their status as the general light-utility backbone of roads worldwide, especially in the United States. However, in past decades, pickup trucks have gone from purely utilitarian with spartan interiors to luxurious, aspirational vehicles that surround their occupants in leather and novel gadgets. After all, what better way to look forward to the end of a tough day on the job site than to sit down in supple, comfortable seats and listen to premium-quality music? What better way to enjoy a tough multi-hour odyssey with a full load of goods in the bed than an ultra-modern, sleek atmosphere?
These represent just one of the many cultural reasons why pickup trucks evolved to the luxury juggernauts of today, with platforms boasting some of the nicest, most spacious, and most well-appointed interiors among mass-produced vehicles. Of course, not all pickup trucks are created equal. There are many manufacturers out there, some of which hold several different models ranging from basic to medium-duty trucks for a variety of applications. Similarly, these trucks cover a wide range of price points, with everything from budget options up to six-figure sums.
With such a wide variety, though, which among them has the best-looking interiors, price point notwithstanding? Let's crack each open and find out. Of course, this list is nowhere near exhaustive, nor does it account for the reliability or performance of these trucks. Likewise, this is a subjective piece, though we will take into consideration the unique utilities each interior offers.
Nissan Frontier
Nissan has not exactly had a good decade. In fact, in 2024, word on the street was that Nissan could cease to exist entirely if things didn't change drastically owing to potential bankruptcy. However, you wouldn't really know it when looking at a couple of the Japanese firm's pickup truck interiors. With the lava red accents, the Frontier's interior is actually quite tastefully designed. The model name sits prominently in the middle of the dashboard, providing a nice touch without looking super busy. It's not bursting with color, but those red stitch marks and small appointments really make the difference here, either by bringing out otherwise dead spaces or serving as nice touches on boring, flat panels like the passenger-side airbag cover.
Features-wise, the nicest trim levels come with a host of options ranging from cloth to full-leather interiors, with numerous inclusions in the convenience package such as an upgraded widescreen infotainment display. Coupled with this is a clean analogue gauge cluster with a small digital insert in the middle, perfect for people sensitive to sensory overload.
Overall, it's not the most well-appointed offering on display here by a long shot. Most packages don't offer anything particularly novel or unique; you get some luxuries like optional premium audio, lumbar support, heated seats, and so on. But overall, as a utility-focused vehicle, one can do far worse as far as interior aesthetics go. It may not be the most comfortable, nor the most premium, but it's certainly no eyesore, either. Moreover, considering the budget-friendly price point, it actually offers quite a lot of truck for the cost, a nice perk worth mentioning.
Jeep Gladiator
The Jeep brand hasn't been commonly associated with pickup trucks since the 90s, following the death of the Comanche. However, the Gladiator changed all that — a unique pickup that's more in the style of the classic Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler. That is to say, the Gladiator is basically just a Wrangler with a pickup bed, though that's not a bad thing in this list, as it certainly sets the Gladiator apart in terms of aesthetics. While the truck sadly no longer comes with a stick shift as of 2025, it still retains a number of other unique features, such as the removable doors and convertible top, which separate it from the pack.
As with all Wrangler-derived Jeeps, the Gladiator's defining aesthetic is boxiness and ruggedness. It features a traditional transfer case shifter, a plethora of knobs and dials for the various interior controls, and a weighty handbrake, meaning this is one of the most analogue pickups money can buy these days. Moreover, it's easily the most unique in terms of features; what other pickup sold today features a removable top and doors, for one?
As far as luxuries and technology go, however, the Gladiator doesn't necessarily outperform the Frontier. Apart from having two extra speakers, the highest-trim level Gladiator still features the same size infotainment suite at 12.3 inches, which is honestly an excellent size for the interior dimensions. It's got manual adjustment for most things, such as steering wheel tilt, seat adjustments, and more, for a truck costing about 50% more. Nevertheless, sometimes you just can't beat having the wind in your hair, and nothing tops the Gladiator in that department as far as pickup trucks go.
GMC Canyon
Typically, when we think of GMC, we think of the Sierra with its giant grille that takes up the entire rearview mirror when it's behind you in traffic. This truck, however, is the Canyon, the Sierra's little brother. The Sierra itself boasts an excellent interior, as do most GMC trucks, owing to the fact that the company is effectively just luxury-oriented Chevrolet trucks. In the Canyon's case, it's based off the Chevrolet Colorado, and likewise shares most of its interior appointments.
However, it's the overall aesthetic of the interior where the GMC variant truly shines, borrowing the infotainment of the high-trim Colorados with that excellently-designed dual-knob layout with all the buttons laid out in plain view. It combines class with that vintage tactile feel that has been lost among so many of the overly-minimalistic designs of today, and it looks especially handsome with the AT4X package and its use of color. It's certainly not as bold as the likes of the Nissan Frontier's pop-out colors, but it lends a sportier look to the otherwise luxurious interior, with great usage of contrasting blacks and silvers, small details like chrome separating trim or diagonal stitching on the glovebox, and well-proportioned sections evocative of the trucks of yesteryear.
While it's certainly not the largest nor the most technically impressive truck, the Canyon and its Colorado sibling make excellent use out of the dead space inside the cabin to create a truly pleasing interior design. It's a more off-road-oriented, compact truck for a sportier crowd, and the AT4 package provides superb all-terrain capability to boot. Overall, it's a great little truck, with an outstanding interior to boot.
Rivian R1T
It doesn't get much more unique than this. How many other trucks on the market today boast wooden furniture that looks straight off a hardwood floor, coupled with plaid textiles and bronze accents? While not everyone is a fan of electric vehicles in general, no one can argue that the Rivian R1T isn't a treat to look at from the inside. The company describes it as giving off a home-away-from-home vibe, which makes sense considering its reliance on materials we often think of more for furniture and home accents. Moreover, such a drastic shift doesn't seem like it'd work on paper, considering most ultra-modern interiors for trucks in this price range are sleek, black, and littered with features throughout.
The Rivian's approach, by contrast, is far more minimalist by design, but without sacrificing the aesthetic uniqueness inherent to its platform. Sure, it's got two touchscreens, and that's basically it as far as the dashboard goes. But the way everything is laid out provides the R1T with a uniquely quality-oriented, spacious feel to it. Coupled with the panoramic glass roof with UV protection and superb build quality, this is one fine interior with a stunning attention to detail.
The luxuries don't stop there, either. Being electric, it's naturally far quieter than most interiors. The natural materials create a warm feeling unlike anything else on the market. All the manual dials look outstanding with the bronze plating, and it even has surprise cubby holes underneath the seats. Of course, it's an expensive truck, but in this case, you certainly get what you pay for. Not to mention that its powerplant provides all the performance one could ever hope for.
Ram 1500 RHO
Much like Nissan, Stellantis as a whole hasn't been doing so well lately. Moreover, it's likely that the corporation may even discontinue several of its iconic brands. But you might not suspect any of this when looking at the ludicrous interior of the Ram RHO.
If the Rivian R1T made its mark as a minimalist truck with a distinct flavor, the Ram RHO is the exact polar opposite. This is a truck with an interior that looks more like a passenger airliner cockpit, complete with displays for the copilot. Virtually every surface within reach of the driver features some sort of button, dial, or digital display, making for an interior that's in equal parts daunting and unique. It effectively makes "overdesign" into an art form, with the centrally placed digital interface towering over no fewer than 11 different ports for everything from USB to HDMI.
Of course, it's an aesthetic which underlies a function-focused layout, with a plethora of controls covering all the essentials and more well within reach. While it's certainly not for everyone and can be overwhelming to look at for some, the interior nonetheless immerses its occupants in luxury. This truck easily has more features than any other on this list; you think eight speakers is a lot? Try 19 speakers in the RHO. How about a 12-way power-adjustable seat, 10.25-inch passenger screen, drive mode selector with 9 different options including a custom mode, and more. Basically, this truck crams as many features as humanly possible inside its cabin, hence the comical level of controls throughout.