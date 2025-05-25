10 Cheap Alternatives To Expensive Trucks

In case you missed it, cars have gotten pricey — nearly $50,000 on average for new vehicles across the industry. Today, however, we're zeroing in specifically on expensive trucks. Considering the Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado ranked first and second in overall sales for 2024, it's not surprising that automakers would aim to sell as many high-dollar examples of these full-size trucks as possible.

Take the 2025 F-150 Platinum Plus, for example. It comes with an eye-watering $90,000 price tag, and it's not the only expensive truck on the market. As a result, average new truck pricing is pushing $60,000 these days. Ford does an admirable job dolling up its best-selling pickup to justify such a fat bottom line. But what if you don't have that kind of cash or simply find the idea of spending so much money on a pickup truck sort of crazy?

We have good news on this front. There are plenty of cheap alternatives to these expensive luxury trucks. And between personal experience behind the wheel of a new $60,000+ F-150 and helping guide family and friends on new truck purchases, I can tell you it's not necessary to spend so much on a pickup. From hybrid-powered compacts to basic versions of the full sizers, these 10 reasonably priced alternatives are all 2025 model years that have been ranked from most to least expensive based on the MSRP, including any destination charges.

