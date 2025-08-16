5 Car Brands Stellantis Is Likely To Discontinue

The automotive industry can be a hostile place. Many brands that once sold bucketloads of cars are today defunct. Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Plymouth, Edsel, Saab, and Scion were all once popular among buyers, but poor sales and financial practices ended them prematurely.

The truth is, many auto brands that sell cars today will also not survive. In fact, Stellantis, the fifth biggest automaker globally in terms of sales in 2024, was established in 2021 with the idea of saving many existing brands from extinction. Stellantis today controls 14 auto brands across the globe. Here is every brand that Stellantis owns in alphabetical order: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall.

The idea of Stellantis is to streamline development and production. How do you do that? Develop a few scalable platforms, and let automakers build vehicle models over them. But there is a problem with this approach — a lack of differentiation. Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale? Same vehicles. Apparently, Alfa isn't happy about this, and for good reason — no Alfa fan wants a Dodge, and the other way around.

Of course, letting every brand develop its own platform is also a no-go because of high costs. So, the natural step for Stellantis is to let go of some unsuccessful brands. But which are most likely to go? Let's break it down!