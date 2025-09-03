5 Of The Best-Sounding Four-Cylinder Engines Of All Time

Engine sound is a highly debated topic. Some prefer the V8 rumble of American muscle cars. Others swear by high revving V10 and V12 engines. Turbo fans love their whooshing noises, regardless of the engine configuration. However, few mention four-cylinder engines when discussing aural satisfaction. And let us tell you right away: that's incorrect.

See, four-cylinder engines are quite amazing. First developed in 1894 by French automaker Panhard et Levassor, four-cylinder engines have become the de-facto standard in the industry. They are cost-effective, simple, compact, and fuel-efficient — advantages that make them the best solution for most people. Yes, they aren't as smooth as engines with higher cylinder counts. Still, we'll counter that argument with boxer-four engines, which are more balanced than inline-4s.

Now, there is some validity to the "four-cylinder engines don't sound as good as V8s" argument. After all, the more cylinders you have, the more sound frequencies are produced. In other words, the sound from high-cylinder-count engines is more complex. However, we also have ears and have heard four-cylinder engines that are an acoustic treasure trove. In this piece, we'll narrow our list of the best-sounding four-cylinder engines to five, making sure we included both inline-4 and boxer configurations. Prepare your headphones and enjoy!