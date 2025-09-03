Aircraft Carrier Alternatives: These Are The Navy's Best Options

For roughly 100 years, the aircraft carrier has sailed the open ocean. The ship began to take shape in the early 1900s, and the United States' first operational carrier, the USS Langley, launched in 1922. It wasn't the hulking mass of a ship like later aircraft carriers, but USS Langley proved a crucial tool of warfare. There was a use for sea-bound, mobile air power, and it could transform the course of battle across both oceans and nearby shores.

Today, the U.S. operates 11 aircraft carriers, some as long as 1,000 feet and carrying nearly 100 aircraft. They rotate through the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, with roughly four deployed at a time and four undergoing upgrades, maintenance, and repairs (which can last years at their most intrusive). Other navies around the world also use carriers to support their naval operations. There are 22 aircraft carriers and 51 total carrier vessels on the seas in 2025, with China maintaining three.

However, these powerful floating cities may be losing relevance. Weapons of war are only as good as the countermeasures arrayed against them. For generations, the aircraft carrier defined seaborne supremacy, but that may be shifting. Battle plans that hinge on aircraft carriers face major drawbacks, particularly the huge logistics involved in moving one into position. These are some of the ways that American naval minds are considering replacing or augmenting existing carrier technology to retain its edge.