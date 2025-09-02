6 Of The Best Brands For Brake Pads And Rotors (And 4 Of The Worst)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Folks rarely think about their brake pads. They slap them on there and go about their busy lives. However, brakes are an important part of your car, as anyone who saw them cease to work could tell you.

In general, nearly all modern vehicles use disc brakes. The car has brake pads attached to calipers and a rotor underneath. When you engage the brake pedal, it squeezes the calipers, forcing the brake pads to make contact with the rotor. The friction between the two causes your car to slow down and eventually stop. So, when shopping for brakes, you should keep in mind that there are two things that have to be replaced periodically: the brake pads and the rotors. The rule of thumb to swap brake pads is to do so every 40,000 miles of normal driving. That also depends heavily on what kind of brake pad you have, since premium brake pads can last for tens of thousands of miles longer, while cheaper brake pads can fall apart much sooner.

If you're in the market for brake pads and rotors, a good start is to know the who's who of the industry, since those products have stood the test of time and are largely recommended across the Internet by car people and mechanics. The list below is by no means exhaustive, but it should give you a good start on where to look from brands that are widely available.