The 4 Best Brake Pad Brands (According To Drivers)

The brake system is a vital part of any car's anatomy. It relies on a combination of hydraulic power and friction to stop your vehicle. Each wheel has a braking mechanism and, depending on the car's age, that mechanism may be disc brakes, drum brakes, or a mixture of the two. Most contemporary vehicles use disc brakes on at least the front axle, and these types of systems rely on metal rotors, brake calipers, and brake pads.

Advertisement

Brake pads are composed of a metal backplate and a layer of friction material like ceramic or metal. When you depress the brake pedal, a master cylinder compresses hydraulic brake fluid and sends it through fluid lines to the calipers. That hydraulic pressure causes the caliper to compress, forcing the brake pad into the rotor and generating friction to slow and stop your car. Those brake pads are durable components, but they don't last forever. Depending on your vehicle, the type of driving you do, and the brake system, you can typically expect pads to last for roughly 35,000 miles of use. Once enough of the pads' friction material has worn away, you need to replace them to keep your brake system in safe condition.

Advertisement

While the best move is to use original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, many brands build quality brake pads. If you're interested in learning about some of those brands, stick around. We searched the net and various automotive forums to find out which brands drivers consider to be the best, and we selected four names to share here. We based our selection on driver commentary and product application, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are four of the best brake pad brands according to drivers.