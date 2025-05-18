Drilled Vs. Slotted Rotors: What's The Difference?

There's no specific date on when cross-drilled rotors first found use, since they're fairly remedial and intuitive to create, but sources agree that it was in the 1960s during the heyday of the Muscle Era. Classic cars like these were large, heavy, and featured 1960s brake technology, so it was likely an innovation performed by teams looking to extract long-distance braking performance over a race. However, drilled rotors today feature the holes cast into the surface, rather than being drilled after the brake rotor is finished.

Advertisement

The key to how these brakes function lies in what happens when the brakes overheat, causing brake fade. As brakes accrue more heat during hard driving, they develop pockets of gas between the rotor and the pad, which act as a cushion. Like what happens when a car hydroplanes, this effectively creates a frictionless barrier between the two surfaces, causing the pad to "skip" and momentarily lose grip. The drilled holes provide an escape route for the gas, meaning it significantly improves long-term brake fade when racing. This general rule also applies to water getting trapped between the two surfaces, making drilled rotors useful in wet-weather racing as well.

The main downside of drilled rotors is that, over time and exposure to these extreme conditions, the brakes will gradually lose structural integrity and crack. This problem is especially prevalent in rotors with holes drilled after manufacturing, compromising their structural integrity. However, it also applies to rotors with cast holes, though to a lesser extent. Dimpling, or drilling only partway through the rotor, also helps to mitigate stress fracturing.

Advertisement