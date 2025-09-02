5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Lexus RX
There's a lot to like about the Lexus RX: it offers a range of powertrains, plenty of niceties inside its luxurious cabin, and enough space to transport a small family. Prices for the RX range vary, with variants like the RX 500h F Sport Performance costing close to $70,000 when packages are accounted for, while the entry-level RX 350 costs $50,575 (including a $1,450 destination fee). It's arguably the benchmark luxury SUV for buyers who want something more reliable than the German manufacturers can offer, but there are plenty of challengers on the market vying to take its crown.
Some of these rivals hail from other Japanese brands, while others are homegrown. Some of them are also cheaper than the RX to varying degrees, so they are worth considering if the Lexus sits towards the top end of your budget. SlashGear's review team has put all five of these cheaper alternatives to the test, and while they're not without their flaws, they're all worth considering before you book a test drive of the RX.
Lincoln Corsair
Pitched towards a similar crowd to the RX is the Lincoln Corsair, which sees only minimal tweaks for 2025. The plug-in hybrid model that we drove isn't cheap, but buyers who don't want the hassle of plugging in their SUV can opt for a pure-combustion model that's far less pricey. The base model starts from $42,055 (including a $1,495 destination fee), while the plusher Grand Touring trim will cost at least $56,685.
The Corsair doesn't reinvent the segment by any stretch of the imagination; in fact, in most areas, it's quite conservative. Its exterior is quietly handsome, while its cabin is premium and ergonomically laid out without offering any of the stylistic flourishes that some of its rivals offer. Depending upon personal preferences, that might be a good or bad thing. Our reviewer's most notable irritations with the cabin were the slightly awkward Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and the unintuitive seat adjustment controls.
Buyers looking for the most lively handling in the segment or the most cutting-edge tech should look elsewhere, but the RX isn't exactly famous for those things either. Perhaps the Corsair's biggest crime is being relatively unremarkable, but that doesn't mean that it deserves to be overlooked.
Lexus NX
It might not be as luxurious or as spacious as a top-spec RX, but the smaller Lexus NX is also notably cheaper. It's available in a pure-combustion powertrain or an electrified powertrain, both hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The latter offers superior all-electric range, but the former won't require access to a charger, and so it is the easier choice for buyers looking to save fuel without changing their driving habits.
The base-spec NX 250 starts from $42,260 (including a $1,295 destination fee), while the hybrid NX 350h AWD starts from $46,720. Buyers looking for a hybrid RX, meanwhile, will need to shell out $52,875. The plug-in hybrid NX is also cheaper than the equivalent RX, with the NX PHEV starting from $62,535 while the RX PHEV will cost $72,710.
It's not like NX buyers are missing out on the typical Lexus experience either. In top-spec trims and with enough options ticked, the NX offers luxury features like a 1,700-watt Mark Levinson audio system, power moonroof, and perforated leather seats. The front seats have plenty of room, but we thought the rear row was a bit cramped, at least for adults to fit. Still, for buyers who don't need to transport passengers in the rear row on a regular basis, the NX is a compelling alternative to its larger stablemate.
Acura RDX
In a segment filled with recently updated cars, the 2025 Acura RDX stands out as one of the older offerings, having last seen a major overhaul in 2019. However, it still makes a case for itself as a premium, well-built alternative to the RX, with plenty of standard equipment and an eager engine.
There's no hybrid variant available here, though, and so buyers considering a hybrid or PHEV RX probably won't be won over by the RDX's charms. For those who prefer a pure-combustion powertrain, the Acura's is one of the most enjoyable in its class, with our reviewer confirming its capability on winding mountain roads during our test week.
The RDX isn't massively cheaper than the RX, but it still undercuts the Lexus by a few thousand dollars. The base 2025 RDX starts at $46,050 (including a $1,350 destination fee), while the range-topping A-Spec Advance will cost $55,800. Add in enough extra packages and the final price can creep past $60,000, which is still around $5,000 cheaper than an equivalent non-hybrid RX.
Infiniti QX50
The QX50 already starts cheaper than the RX, at $44,350 (including a $1,350 destination fee), but with the news that Infiniti is discontinuing the model after 2025, there's a chance that savvy buyers could get some good deals on the remaining stock. The 2025 QX50 is mostly unchanged from previous model years, with its powertrain and infotainment tech both falling behind what the best in the class can offer. There is also no electrified option, unlike many rivals, including the RX.
That's not to say that the QX50 is a complete write-off: it's still comfortable and is one of the more memorable-looking SUVs in its segment, plus it has a competitive amount of space for passengers and cargo. We weren't convinced that it lived up to its rivals overall, but anyone who can find a good enough deal on one of the remaining examples might find it worth considering.
Toyota Crown Signia
A relatively recent addition to the Toyota range, the Crown Signia SUV is the second model to bear the Crown name, after the lifted sedan that arrived in 2023. It sits somewhere between Lexus' and Toyota's traditional hunting grounds, poaching buyers that might want something more luxurious than a regular Toyota but don't care much about the badge prestige that a Lexus brings. It undercuts the RX by around 10%, starting from $45,585 (including a $1,495 destination fee) and rising to $49,985 for the top-spec Limited trim.
In top-spec form, the heated and ventilated leather seats, 11-speaker JBL audio system, and optional 360-degree camera are all features that wouldn't look out of place in a Lexus. The car's hybrid powertrain and relaxed ride should also feel familiar to would-be Lexus buyers, although the plasticky Toyota switchgear somewhat spoils the illusion. That said, the Crown Signia does a commendable job of matching up to equivalent SUVs from Toyota's luxury arm, and it's certainly worth taking for a spin if you're considering a new RX from the lower end of the model's range.
How we picked these Lexus RX alternatives
Every selected car can be bought new in 2025 for a lower starting price than a base-spec RX, and many have optional powertrains — such as hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains — that are also cheaper than an equivalent RX. Pricing data for the cars here is sourced directly from the manufacturer and is accurate at the time of writing, but does not account for incentives or promotions that manufacturers or individual dealerships may be running.
Each car is pitched at the luxury or premium SUV segments, and all are of a similar or equivalent size to the RX. Each also shares similar features to the RX and offers a similar driving experience. For more information about each car's usability, convenience, and real-world performance, we drew on the expertise of our review team, who have put each of the listed cars through their paces in 2024 or 2025.