5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Lexus RX

Pitched towards a similar crowd to the RX is the Lincoln Corsair, which sees only minimal tweaks for 2025. The plug-in hybrid model that we drove isn't cheap, but buyers who don't want the hassle of plugging in their SUV can opt for a pure-combustion model that's far less pricey. The base model starts from $42,055 (including a $1,495 destination fee), while the plusher Grand Touring trim will cost at least $56,685.

The Corsair doesn't reinvent the segment by any stretch of the imagination; in fact, in most areas, it's quite conservative. Its exterior is quietly handsome, while its cabin is premium and ergonomically laid out without offering any of the stylistic flourishes that some of its rivals offer. Depending upon personal preferences, that might be a good or bad thing. Our reviewer's most notable irritations with the cabin were the slightly awkward Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and the unintuitive seat adjustment controls.

Buyers looking for the most lively handling in the segment or the most cutting-edge tech should look elsewhere, but the RX isn't exactly famous for those things either. Perhaps the Corsair's biggest crime is being relatively unremarkable, but that doesn't mean that it deserves to be overlooked.