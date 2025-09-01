What's The Difference Between Each Of Ryobi's Hand Vacuums?
One look at Ryobi's extensive line of handheld vacuum cleaners shows that there's more to this brand than power tools. Ryobi's hand vacuums put compact cleaning power within arm's reach, and many of them use the same 18V One+ rechargeable batteries that work with the brand's other tools and equipment. If you already have a few Ryobi products and compatible batteries in your garage, one of the company's handheld vacuums could be the best choice for adding some cleaning power to your tool arsenal.
A quick look at Ryobi's website shows that the brand put thought and effort into all its top-rated cordless vacuums. You might think it's "just a hand vacuum," but knowing the nuances between them can help you choose one you'll actually use (and be glad you bought). Let's take a closer look at Ryobi's seven different hand vacuums, including kits and standalone tools, and what makes each of them unique.
USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum
Ryobi's USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum is one of only two vacuums that use the brand's smaller lithium rechargeable batteries. Its lightweight design (under two pounds) makes it ideal for everyday use and for quick cleanings between more intense sessions. It charges via USB cable, and the onboard LED light will show you when your vacuum is charged and ready to use, while a red light will show you when your battery is getting low while in use, so you can wrap up without the tool suddenly dying on you.
Despite its size, this hand vacuum packs quite a bit of cleaning power. The crevice tool helps you reach tough spaces, like in between the seats of your car or behind furniture. It's completely cordless, so you can take it with you everywhere. The USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum kit comes with two lithium rechargeable batteries, a charging docking station, an upholstery tool, a crevice tool, and a filter. It's listed at $99.98 on Ryobi's website.
18V One+ HP Brushless Jobsite Hand Vacuum
Made for jobsites and dirty messes, the Brushless Jobsite Hand Vacuum kit gives you multiple ways to clean. Thanks to the included accessories, it can turn from handheld to stick vac, which Ryobi makes in different models, or a stationary vac. The main device weighs under three pounds, which is light enough to maneuver around your workspace without breaking a sweat. A floor extension wand and nozzle transform it into a floor-to-ceiling cleaning machine. Its lightweight lets it go where regular vacuums can't, so you can clean high corners or shelves from the ground. There's also a hose attachment for stationary cleaning, similar to what you'd expect from a shop vac from a major tool brand, but with a much smaller footprint. Its filter and suction power allow it to pick up common debris like sawdust, drywall dust, and other typical messes you'd find at a construction site.
The Brushless Jobsite Hand Vacuum kit includes the main vacuum tool, a five-foot hose attachment, crevice tool, floor nozzle, extension wand, and a high-performance 4AH 18V One+ rechargeable battery and charger. It's listed for $179 on the Ryobi website, but if you prefer to use the One+ batteries you already have, you can go battery-less and get the vacuum and attachments for $119, or even less on Amazon.
18V One+ Powered Brush Hand Vacuum
Ryobi's 18V One+ Powered Brush Hand Vacuum works well for fabric surfaces where debris can settle in deep; think car mats and floorboards, carpet, rugs, and your pet's favorite armchair. This vacuum includes a rotating brush head, called a motorized beater bar, that agitates debris, helping it rise to the surface so the brush can whisk it away. The head stays close to the surface to boost suction power and give you targeted cleaning. It might not be the most popular handheld car vacuum, but it's capable of handling cleaning jobs all around your house as well as in your vehicle.
This kit uses the 18V One+ rechargeable batteries, like most other Ryobi products, and will work with your other Ryobi 18V batteries. The Powered Brush Hand Vacuum kit comes with the hand vac, a crevice tool, a dust brush, a motorized beater bar, a HEPA filter, and a 2Ah lithium rechargeable battery and charger, available on the Ryobi website for $129. Alternatively, you can get the version without the battery and charger for $89.97.
18V One+ Cordless Performance Hand Vacuum
The Cordless Performance Hand Vacuum from Ryobi offers quite a bit more suction power compared to their standard hand vacuum. It's made to handle a variety of dry debris, from dust to dirt, and dispose of it quickly with the easy release dust cup. It takes on the classic "dust buster" look and feel, but with Ryobi's signature colors and a removable 18V One+ rechargeable battery.
Like most of Ryobi's other hand vacuums, you'll get a crevice tool, dust brush, and attachment adaptor that you can attach to the vacuum to support your cleaning. Or, you can use the vacuum without attachments to cover a wider area. It's not the most accessory-rich device in the Ryobi family, but this kit gains its edge from its better suction power. You can get the full kit with a battery and charger for $99, or just the hand vac and attachments for $49.99.
USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum
This USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum is the other of just two hand vacuums in Ryobi's collection that runs on USB lithium batteries, instead of the typical 18V One+ batteries. It's called a desktop vacuum, but it's good for more than just busting up the sandwich crumbs from your lunch, as it thrives in capturing small debris, like sawdust, paper scraps, and glitter. It fits comfortably in your palm, too, and it's designed to be used with just one hand.
The clear dust bin lets you see how much debris you're collecting so you can be proactive about emptying it. It's ideal for cleaning flat surfaces, like desks, countertops, and shelves. You can use a standard USB-C cable for charging and check the indicator lights to see when your device is ready to use or when it needs to be recharged. The kit includes the tool, battery, and charging cable for about $45.
18V One+ Hand Vacuum (RHV18)
If you're just looking for a basic hand vacuum for everyday tasks, this Ryobi hand vacuum was made for you. There are no attachments, no adaptors, and no frills; just a strong suction power that runs on the Ryobi 18V One+ rechargeable battery system. And while it might be the most basic product on this list, it works like it's supposed to, and users seem very happy about it.
The basic One+ Hand Vacuum works well as a daily helper around the house, given its compact size and light weight. The front of the vacuum is actually a universal nozzle, which should be compatible with most attachments you might use for other vacuums, as it fits any 1.25 inch accessory. Regardless, it meets the standards of any good hand vacuum cleaner: a clear, removable dust bin for easy emptying, a filter to reduce dust clouds, and simple on/off operation. You can get the Hand Vacuum for about $50, but batteries and chargers are sold separately.
18V One+ Wet/Dry Hand Vacuum
Unlike the other hand vacuums in Ryobi's lineup, the Wet/Dry Hand Vacuum is specifically rated for wet messes. It works similarly to a shop vac in that it can handle a wide range of debris sizes and types, but you don't have to deal with the bulk and heft of a regular shop vac. Of course, it has a much smaller debris bin, so it can't handle big jobs easily. Like most of Ryobi's other hand vacuums, this one also runs on the 18V One+ battery system, and you have the option of buying just the vacuum and accessories or the entire kit, complete with a battery and charger.
The accessory lineup for this vacuum caters to its unique wet vacuuming capabilities. You'll get a typical crevice tool to reach tight spaces, a dust brush for areas like windowsills and delicate surfaces, and a filter. There's also a squeegee tool to help scrape up every bit of liquid and leave no mess behind. The complete kit sells for $82, or you can get the vacuum cleaner and accessories only for a bit less.