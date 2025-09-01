5 More Affordable Alternatives To The Porsche Cayenne GTS

Porsche has a knack for spinning off trim levels that can almost stand on their own as separate models, and the Cayenne is no exception. The Autobahn-bred SUV that horrified sports car purists when it debuted in 2002 quickly became the company's best-selling model line, diversifying into multiple models along the way. The GTS sits higher up in the Cayenne hierarchy, above the base model and S variants, but below the Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.

Despite not having the word turbo in its name, the Cayenne GTS actually is a turbocharged beast, sporting a 493-horsepower, twin-turbo V8. Porsche claims a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and a 171 mph top speed, delivered with the smooth power of eight cylinders cranking out 486 lb-ft of torque. When one of our reviewers got her first drive of the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS last year, its fusion of power with the practicality of an all-wheel drive SUV won her over from her preference for Porsche's Cayman GTS sports car.

The only drawback to the Cayenne GTS? It isn't cheap. While it doesn't hit the stratospheric $200,000+ price range of its GT Turbo sibling, Porsche's website displays a starting price of $129,900 (destination charge: $2,750) for the GTS. Some worthy competitors can offer equal or better performance for substantially less cash, in some cases. Let's take a look at five of the best.