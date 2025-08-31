5 LEGO Sets Retiring In 2025 That Are Worth Picking Up
LEGO has become so much more than a toy for kids. Adults also find joy in building and displaying the sets, and may even sneak in a little play when no one's watching. The bricks can tap into childhood memories that carry deep personal meaning, especially among serious collectors. And while kids gain things like problem-solving skills and imaginative freedom, LEGO can help adults relax and soothe the stresses of daily life. The process of building sets can ease the world's troubles for kids, too, who also gain other benefits like fine motor skills, dexterity, and finger strength while also learning patience, concentration, and persistence.
So, why does LEGO insist on 18+ branding on some sets? Well, it's neither about safety nor difficulty. It's simply because LEGO wants to target an adult audience with some of its more collectible sets. Those on this list are all about their collectibility, and thus come with the 18+ recommendation. But while they can be challenging builds, children can absolutely give them a go, too. Just remember, by children, we're not talking about toddlers, because LEGO bricks are small parts and can be choking hazards.
That said, many adults are in it for the investment, and with some LEGO sets worth way more than you can imagine, you might not want grubby little hands anywhere near them. Retired sets often skyrocket in value, so much so that picking up those at the end of their shelf life can yield a handy little profit. So, with many great sets being discontinued in 2025, let's take a look at five that might be worth buying, whether you're investing or looking to indulge in that secret play when you're alone.
Star Wars: The Razor Crest (75331)
One of the most ambitious sets in the LEGO Star Wars: Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) is the Mandalorian's Razor Crest. It was released in October 2022 and took the detail and scale that UCS sets are known for to new heights, even though the premium size and design have led to a hefty $600 price tag. However, at 6,187 pieces, it's simply an epic LEGO set. It ranks third in size among Star Wars kits and seventh overall among LEGO models, which truly becomes apparent once built. It does lag behind the LEGO World Map behemoth, but at 10 inches tall, 29 inches deep, and 20 inches wide, it's a substantial build, and LEGO enthusiasts are sure to enjoy assembling it as much as they will showing off the details.
In fact, those details are so authentic you'll be wishing you could pilot the vehicle yourself. You can remove the engines and cockpit, open both side hatches, lower the hydraulic ramp, and detach the escape pod. Then there's the cargo hold, complete with a weapons cabinet and a minifigure-sized carbon-freezing chamber. Other standout details include nods to "The Mandalorian" TV show, like Frog Lady's eggs and Boba Fett's armor. Three of the four minifigures — The Mandalorian, Mythrol, and Kuiil — are exclusive, while Grogu in his pram completes the set. A buildable Blurrg adds to the lineup, and a display stand and plaque round out the presentation. Retirement is forecast for sometime in 2025, with strong post-retirement prospects. Its value is projected to climb to anywhere between $723 and $763 in the short term and $859 and $894 within five years. That's an annual growth rate that's tough for both serious builders and shrewd investors to overlook.
Disney: Disney Castle (43222)
This iteration of the Disney Castle was released in July 2023 and is an update of the 71040 set that was retired in 2022. The design work is sharper than the earlier version, with brighter colors, new turrets, angled walls, and advanced techniques like Studs Not On Top (SNOT) to enhance accuracy and make it a display standout. It includes 4,837 pieces and is priced at $400 — not the most expensive LEGO set ever sold, but not the cheapest, either. Once built, it stands 32 inches tall and 24 inches across. Collectors may already have noted the expected 2025 retirement date, which means it'll have a pretty limited shelf life. Market forecasts project a value of around $437 to $446 soon after retirement, growing to about $479 within five years.
The Disney Castle minifigure lineup is a who's who of beloved icons, including Snow White, Prince Florian, Cinderella, Prince Charming, Tiana, Naveen, Rapunzel, and Flynn Rider, with several exclusive to this set. If you're still on the investment fence, exclusive prints and accessories strengthen the collector case. Disney references fill the interior, with recreations of the "Cinderella" ballroom, Snow White's Magic Mirror, the mop and bucket from "Fantasia," Sleeping Beauty's spinning wheel, and even a printed tile of Mickey Mouse from "Steamboat Willie." A chandelier lit by an illuminating LEGO light brick crowns the ballroom and gives it a theatrical finish.
Ideas: Motorized Lighthouse (21335)
Dedicated LEGO fan Sandro Quattrini created the original design for the 2,065-piece LEGO Ideas: Motorized Lighthouse. It stands 22 inches tall and captures the isolated look of a real-life lighthouse. The lighthouse keeper and sailor minifigures are exclusive, but it's the working light that is its defining feature. A LEGO motor powers the rotating Fresnel lens, constructed with curved panels and transparent bricks, and projects a bright, steady beam. But that's not all the motor drives. Inside the attached cottage is a glowing fireplace that, alongside the bed, stove, table, and lamp, gives the whole scene a lived-in coziness. Additionally, the base features a pier and a hidden cave containing a treasure chest filled with glittering jewels, while a rowboat, cat, and seagull complete the authentic lighthouse experience.
The rocky details of the rugged coastal terrain and the smooth tower walls were achieved using SNOT techniques, which, in addition to the mechanical functions, make the Motorized Lighthouse one of LEGO's most realistic sets to date. Market numbers suggest strong investment potential, with sealed copies already selling above the $300 MSRP, and the value is expected to grow to between $400 and $443 within five years. This makes the Motorized Lighthouse a literal safe harbor for investors, but dedicated builders will find it both a satisfying assembly and a striking display.
LEGO Icons: Lion Knights' Castle (10305)
Few sets capture the nostalgia of LEGO's golden era quite like the Lion Knights' Castle. It was released in 2022 to celebrate the Danish company's 90th anniversary and served as the spiritual successor to classics like 1984's King's Castle and other beloved Castle-era sets. In fact, the designers consider it the "ultimate castle model," and at 4,514 pieces, it's one of the largest and most ambitious Castle sets ever produced. It stands 15 inches tall, 18 inches wide, and 13 inches deep. But it's not only imposing, it's also intricate. Details include a fully working drawbridge and portcullis, along with trapdoors, secret passages, and escape tunnels. Inside, you'll find a detailed armory stocked with helmets and shields, a dungeon accessed by a trapdoor, and playful touches like hidden passageways and secret walls.
A total of 22 minifigures are included, from Lion Knights and Black Falcons to civilians and Forestmen outlaws. Many feature exclusive printing and heraldry, and the medieval worldbuilding is complete with animals like a caparison-draped horse and an ox pulling a cart. It's an especially significant set for collectors, with the box and instructions featuring anniversary artwork and historical notes, while printed tiles commemorate the celebration. The AFOL (Adult Fan of LEGO) community heralds it as one of the most detailed LEGO castles ever made, and its combination of nostalgia, playability, and rarity positions it to command high figures after retirement. With a current $400 MSRP, the value is expected to reach between $476 and $497 after a year or two, with projections of up to $565 within five years.
Marvel: Daily Bugle (76178)
The $350 LEGO Marvel Daily Bugle was released in 2021 and soon became a centerpiece for superhero fans. The 3,789 pieces made it the largest Marvel set ever produced, and it still stands as the tallest at around 33 inches. This set has significant display appeal, but playability is also high. The modular design lets you lift each floor off for access to the detailed interiors, which include J. Jonah Jameson's and (oddly) Peter Parker's offices. There's also a fire escape running up the side, and a water tower on the roof sits behind the iconic Daily Bugle sign with its giant red letters. Outside the building, you'll find a classic NYC taxi cab, a newsstand, and Sandman's brick-built hand smashing through the street.
The 25 minifigures will be deeply appreciated by serious collectors. This is the most ever featured in a Marvel set and includes the wallcrawler himself as well as core Spider-Man characters Doctor Octopus, Spider-Gwen, Green Goblin, Venom, Miles Morales, and Mysterio. It also includes highly desirable and exclusive minifigures like J. Jonah Jameson, Daredevil, Punisher, Black Cat, and even Blade the Vampire Hunter. On top of that, unique accessories such as Green Goblin's pumpkin bombs and Spider-Man's webs bring the characters to life. The Daily Bugle is simply a must-own for Marvel/LEGO enthusiasts, and with its immense size, iconic roster, and strong architectural design, it's clear it will remain one of the most celebrated LEGO Marvel releases when it retires, as expected, in 2025. The set's value should reach between $436 and $462 shortly after retirement, with projections climbing to as much as $546 within five years.
Methodology
While none of these sets have an official retirement date, BrickEconomy has a long list of sets it believes will retire in 2025 — and the team there is usually accurate. We took a look at its substantial list of retiring sets and considered factors like size, playability, series, and value before selecting five that we thought might be worth picking up. They aren't necessarily the most valuable sets, nor the ones with the best investment growth. We aimed for a balance that would appeal to collectors, investors, fans, and even weekend builders who simply want to add to their collection, invest, or build and display. The expected post-retirement increases in value were also taken directly from the ever-reliable BrickEconomy website.