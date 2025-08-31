5 LEGO Sets Retiring In 2025 That Are Worth Picking Up

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

LEGO has become so much more than a toy for kids. Adults also find joy in building and displaying the sets, and may even sneak in a little play when no one's watching. The bricks can tap into childhood memories that carry deep personal meaning, especially among serious collectors. And while kids gain things like problem-solving skills and imaginative freedom, LEGO can help adults relax and soothe the stresses of daily life. The process of building sets can ease the world's troubles for kids, too, who also gain other benefits like fine motor skills, dexterity, and finger strength while also learning patience, concentration, and persistence.

So, why does LEGO insist on 18+ branding on some sets? Well, it's neither about safety nor difficulty. It's simply because LEGO wants to target an adult audience with some of its more collectible sets. Those on this list are all about their collectibility, and thus come with the 18+ recommendation. But while they can be challenging builds, children can absolutely give them a go, too. Just remember, by children, we're not talking about toddlers, because LEGO bricks are small parts and can be choking hazards.

That said, many adults are in it for the investment, and with some LEGO sets worth way more than you can imagine, you might not want grubby little hands anywhere near them. Retired sets often skyrocket in value, so much so that picking up those at the end of their shelf life can yield a handy little profit. So, with many great sets being discontinued in 2025, let's take a look at five that might be worth buying, whether you're investing or looking to indulge in that secret play when you're alone.