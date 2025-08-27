5 Car Upgrades To Avoid If You Don't Want To Waste Your Money

When it comes to car upgrades or modifications, the options are nearly limitless. In the pre-Internet days, modding your car would generally require access to a brick-and-mortar speed shop or the latest J.C. Whitney catalog. Even then, there were many ways to waste money on worthless upgrades. But today, with the advent of Amazon, eBay, and everything in between, one can spend as much as one wants in the pursuit of car upgrades that are a complete waste of time and money.

Now, in fairness, there are vehicle mods that genuinely add value in the form of performance or desirability. Like engine upgrades to increase horsepower or a retro-styled Bluetooth stereo to add discreet modern features to your classic car. But when it comes to pointless, money-wasting car upgrades, the list is much longer. In many cases, car modifications alter aspects of a vehicle that the manufacturer spent hours of engineering time and large amounts of development dollars making just right.

Bad modifications could lead to issues with safety, durability, and day-to-day usability. Oftentimes, however, aftermarket purchases simply look silly, accomplish nothing, and potentially drive down resale values. From pretend high-performance badges to fast and furious body kits, we've got it covered in this rundown of five car upgrades to avoid if you don't want to waste your money.