5 Modern Upgrades That Will Destroy The Value Of Your Classic Car

Owning and daily driving a classic car isn't for everyone. Sure, there are positives to buying a model from yesteryear, such as the overwhelming feel of nostalgia, and the joy of polishing chrome up on a Sunday afternoon, but these cars bring with them a number of serious drawbacks too. Constant oil leaks, snail-like pace, and questionable reliability are but a few of the common quirks of classic cars. With that being said, certain modern upgrades — like switching to electronic ignition, or even introducing electronic fuel injection – can help to counter some of the reliability concerns of classic car ownership. Such modifications may even help you to sell the car on for a better price, too.

However, not all modern modifications to classic cars are looked upon kindly, and installing them upon your treasured ride could actually result in a reduced price when it comes to selling on. As an ex-classic car dealer, and as someone who's always got at least one (or two, or three) classic or vintage cars in their possession, I've seen first-hand which modifications make a classic either easier or more difficult to sell.

At this point, it's worth emphasizing that the quality of a modification often matters more than the modification itself. For example, if you've painted your classic Mustang with a rattle can in the garage, this will likely damage the value massively. However, if it's had a glass-out respray in a professional booth, expect to see the value soar accordingly. This is true for many, if not most modifications, as we'll see below.