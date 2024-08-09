Is It Worth Converting A Classic Car To Electric And And What Are Some Of The Biggest Costs?

Sit down and buckle up, because the cost of converting a classic car to an EV can easily run beyond $100,000. The batteries, motors, and electronics needed to manage the charging process are just a small piece of that expense. Motor Trend's Steven Rupp was put in charge of converting sister publication Hot Rod Magazine's '57 Chevy into an EV, and called the process "financially irresponsible." The fact that he came to that conclusion while spending company money should tell you all you need to know.

Internal combustion to EV conversions require much more than swapping out the motors and adding batteries and the requisite electronics. On many cars, you'll need to make allowances for replacing the power steering pump, brake booster, and heating system, which use the kinetic energy and/or vacuum produced by a car's engine. Electric Classic Cars in Newtown, Wales, has done dozens of EV conversions, and provides kits to a select group of professional installers. Their Classic Volkswagen Beetle kit provides up to 150 miles of range via a single-gear, rear-wheel drive system, but takes up to 80 hours to install.