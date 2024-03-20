How Biden's New Electric And Hybrid Rules Could Affect The Next Car You Buy

The Biden administration, in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has announced fresh guidelines to reduce tailpipe emissions from cars and bring down the environmental burden of greenhouse gases. The updated guidelines — which go into effect for model year 2027 cars, and those hitting the roads through 2032 — give a more relaxed pathway for carmakers to gradually reduce emissions.

Notably, the EPA says automakers can meet the emissions limits through a mixed sales approach based on the vehicle types. That includes traditional gasoline-powered cars, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). The agency's roadmap hinges on developments in the EV segment, alongside government benefits and increased local production facilities on U.S. soil.

"Proven technologies such as BEVs and PHEVs are already poised to become a rapidly growing segment of the U.S. fleet, as manufacturers continue to invest in these technologies and integrate them into product plans, and infrastructure continues to be developed," says the agency. While the overarching focus is on reducing greenhouse gases, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM2.5), the EPA stresses the shift will benefit buyers.

"Once fully phased in, the standards will save the average American driver an estimated $6,000 in reduced fuel and maintenance over the life of a vehicle," the EPA said in a press statement. The agency touts savings worth $62 billion in annual fuel costs, and roughly $6,000 for an American car owner over the life of a vehicle.