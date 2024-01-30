GM Just Changed Course On Plug-In Hybrid Electric Cars

General Motors, a company that was seemingly full steam ahead on electric vehicles, has potentially changed its tune for its Ultium-branded future. On an investor call, Mary Barra, the CEO of GM, said: "Our forward plans include bringing our plug-in hybrid technology to select vehicles in North America."

Electric vehicle demand has calmed down a bit after the proverbial rocket ship that was the past couple of years, according to GM. To compensate for that, GM is slowing its roll a bit and investing more time and subsequent cash into plug-in hybrids. This can not only acclimate people already set on an EV to a more electrified lifecycle, but plug-ins, like the automaker's own Chevy Volt, have a number of benefits outside of just acting like a transit point between gas-powered and electric cars. Plug-ins can really be considered its own segment of vehicle.

Just because GM is taking its foot off the EV accelerator doesn't mean it's giving up on EVs and Ultium altogether. In fact, it's quite the opposite.