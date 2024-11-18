What Exactly Are Slammed Cars & Are They Illegal In Any States?

Generally, slammed cars are safe to drive as long as the weather is calm and the road is flat. The moment you see a drop of rain or snow, however, it's probably best to keep the slammed car in the garage to avoid hydroplaning and loss of traction. You'll also risk damaging your car if the road is bumpy or full of potholes. It's still worth it for some slammed-car drivers, but that doesn't mean the cops will admire your dedication to the culture.

You may run into legal trouble in certain states if your car is considered too low. Check your state's laws on lowered suspensions to ensure your slammed car is not breaking any laws, since there are many states where slammed cars go against regulations. For example, a vehicle's body or chassis may not hit the ground, and the wheels can't touch the car's body, in both Ohio and Virginia. Some states are even stricter — Connecticut doesn't even let drivers install hydraulic shock systems that lower the vehicle. A "fix-it" ticket is likely going to be the result of getting pulled over if you break these laws.

However, cruises, slammed cars, and awesome lowriders are such a big part of Southern California culture that in December, 2023 the state passed a bill forbidding police to pull over modified cars cruising public streets, even if the cars are low to the ground.

