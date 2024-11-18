What Exactly Are Slammed Cars & Are They Illegal In Any States?
There are a lot of car subcultures, each with its own style and features — and lingo to go along with it. Ever come across a car that seemed dangerously low to the ground and had tires awkwardly angled to the side? Welcome to stance culture. What started as a style meant to make drifting cars in Japan lower to the ground back in the 1990s has made its way to the United States, now more often coveted for style rather than to make it easier for drift cars to oversteer and take corners sideways.
In fact, slammed cars don't seem to be very functional in some cases, dragging their bumpers on the ground and damaging their tires. This car style often gets a lot of hate due to notions that the cars are dangerous to drive, with a lack of handling at extreme levels. And with its dramatically lowered suspension, it does go against some states' regulations. If you're thinking of slamming your car, here's what you need to know.
What is a slammed car?
Stance cars are cars modified to have lowered suspension after leaving the factory, usually for the purpose of visual appeal and improved handling. Stance cars are achieved with either coil suspension, air suspension, or hydraulic suspension. The first method creates a "static" car that never changes heights, whether it's parked or on the move. The other two methods can be adjusted.
Not all stance cars are equally low, however. Ones so low that the wheels are at an angle are referred to as slammed cars, since the wheels look like they're "slammed" into the wheel wells. These cars can definitely be eye-catching, especially when some make sparks on the pavement every time they hit even the smallest bump. Slammed cars started in the Japanese drift-car scene, since the lower the car, the better the handling, at least in theory — but are they functional and legal on everyday roads off the track, or will they join the list of beloved cars banned in the USA?
Are slammed cars legal to drive?
Generally, slammed cars are safe to drive as long as the weather is calm and the road is flat. The moment you see a drop of rain or snow, however, it's probably best to keep the slammed car in the garage to avoid hydroplaning and loss of traction. You'll also risk damaging your car if the road is bumpy or full of potholes. It's still worth it for some slammed-car drivers, but that doesn't mean the cops will admire your dedication to the culture.
You may run into legal trouble in certain states if your car is considered too low. Check your state's laws on lowered suspensions to ensure your slammed car is not breaking any laws, since there are many states where slammed cars go against regulations. For example, a vehicle's body or chassis may not hit the ground, and the wheels can't touch the car's body, in both Ohio and Virginia. Some states are even stricter — Connecticut doesn't even let drivers install hydraulic shock systems that lower the vehicle. A "fix-it" ticket is likely going to be the result of getting pulled over if you break these laws.
However, cruises, slammed cars, and awesome lowriders are such a big part of Southern California culture that in December, 2023 the state passed a bill forbidding police to pull over modified cars cruising public streets, even if the cars are low to the ground.