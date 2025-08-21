Insta360 Go Ultra Mini Camera Brings The Best Of Both Worlds To The Wild

The camera module of the Go Ultra isn't as small as that found in the Insta360 Go 3 or Go 3S, but it's exceptionally small nonetheless, given what it can do. That little module is also exceptionally durable, being IPX8 waterproof down to 33 feet underwater, and as I found out thanks to my butterfingers, it can also survive being dropped with minimal damage. Keep in mind that the action pod to which the camera module (also known as the "standalone camera") attaches is only IPX4 splashproof, so you don't want to submerge that unless you also have the optional underwater housing for it.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Additionally, the Go Ultra is designed to be used with a quick-release safety cord to prevent the loss of the camera when used in action sports. It's also Apple Find-My compatible, so that if it does get lost then its location can be pinpointed on a map. I also very much appreciate having the camera module feature removable storage media, and replaceable lenses. The replaceable lenses are particularly vital in an action camera, and it appears that Insta360 intends to offer additional lenses to offer close-up capability or improved underwater shooting. There are numerous different accessories available for the Go Ultra, one of which is an elastic ring with a record button, which is really convenient if you've got the Go Ultra mounted somewhere that's difficult to access.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The articulating touchscreen display is vibrant and responsive. I very much appreciate having a display which flips up to provide a selfie view that's great for vlogging. I actually prefer this in some ways to the fixed front-facing displays favored by competing action camera brands, and it seems fairly sturdy.