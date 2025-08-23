Cummins B6.7 Octane Engine: Does It Deliver The Same Power As A Diesel Engine?

When Clessie Cummins founded the Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins Engine Company in 1919, it was built on a spirit of innovation that continues to thrive after more than 100 years. That innovative spirit has brought us several iterations of powerful Cummins diesel engines and now the company's first gasoline engine, the Cummins B6.7 Octane. The Cummins B6.7 Octane gasoline-powered engine, with an advertised 300 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque, can't match the power output of the high-output diesel engines available in today's trucks. For example, the Next Generation Cummins 6.7 Turbo Diesel Pickup Engine System is rated at 430 hp and 1075 lb-ft of torque.

However, the turbocharged inline six-cylinder B6.7 Octane's 660 lb-ft of torque is substantially higher than that of Ram's 6.4 HEMI and Ford's 7.3 Godzilla engines. The 6.4 HEMI, for example, delivers 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque, while the larger displacement Godzilla engine has 430 horsepower, but still less torque than the Octane, with its torque output rated at 485 lb-ft. The new Cummins B6.7 Octane isn't intended to compete directly with the Next Generation Cummins 6.7 Turbo Diesel, at least not in the Heavy Duty Ram pickup lineup. According to a deal struck between Cummins and Stellantis, Ram's parent company, the 6.7 Cummins Diesel should stick around as a Ram engine option through 2030.