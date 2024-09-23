6.4 HEMI Vs. 7.3 Godzilla: How Do These Engines Compare?

When looking to purchase a capable new workhorse, the first choice comes down to choosing whether diesel or gasoline pickup trucks are best for you. But what if you've already decided on a naturally aspirated gas engine and want to compare a few of the most robust options available?

For example, the large 6.4-liter HEMI V8 comes ready with 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque and is available in trucks like the 2024 Ram 2500 Laramie. You also have the massive 7.3-liter V8 from Ford nicknamed "Godzilla," which outputs 430 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque and is offered in models like the 2024 F-250 XLT.

In addition to output figures, the 6.4 HEMI and 7.3 Godzilla differ in other ways such as cylinder head shape, number of gears, and fuel saving technology. It's also worth mentioning that Stellantis (who owns RAM and Dodge, among other brands) is discontinuing the HEMI engine. Meanwhile, the more recently launched 7.3-liter option from a competing automaker is just getting started, and is one reason Ford's Godzilla engine is so different from most other modern V8s.

