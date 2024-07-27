Why Do Diesel Engines Usually Make More Torque Than Gas Cars?

In a video from the Engineering Explained YouTube channel, Jason Fenske goes into the mechanics of diesel engine torque. He explains that diesel engines use higher compression ratios than gasoline engines to aid in the fuel's ignition. Higher compression ratios mean more power for both fuel-type engines.

How does higher compression help ignition? According to the National Air and Space Museum, part of the Smithsonian Institute, compressing air forces its molecules to collide frequently, exchanging energy and increasing heat. The heated air inside the combustion chamber helps ignite the diesel fuel when it's injected.

Are you ready for math? Jason tells us that torque, defined as a force that produces rotation, is calculated by multiplying force times distance. However, the diesel engine's longer stroke advantage has less to do with how far the piston travels in the cylinder and more about the connecting rod's leverage on the crankshaft. Imagine encountering a stubborn nut or bolt, do you reach for a stubby ratchet or a long breaker bar to get it loose? More leverage is the key.

Likely, the most significant advantage leading to increased diesel engine torque is the predominant use of forced air induction. While diesel engines often use turbochargers, gasoline engines see benefits too. However, diesel engines tend to be constructed from heavier components allowing higher boost pressures, along with more compression, and operate efficiently over a wider range of air to fuel ratios than gasoline engines. Those factors allow diesel engines to use turbochargers more effectively than gas engines.