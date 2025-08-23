5 Cars You Might Not Know Have Corvette Engines

The Chevy Corvette is a car that has been synonymous with V8 performance for the past 70 years. Currently in its eighth generation, the Corvette has seen huge gains from its small-block powertrain since its inception. It has also made numerous donations to the greater good of General Motors. The list of cars with Corvette engines is littered with well-known examples like the current Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and last-generation Chevy Camaro ZL1. But did you know Saab once sold a car with a Corvette engine? Not to mention other long-gone brands like Buick and Pontiac.

Today, we'll be looking back as far as the C4 Corvette, a long-running Corvette generation built between 1984 and 1996. Circa 1994, the Corvette was packing a 5.7-liter V8, dubbed the LT1, rated for 300 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 340 lb-ft of torque at 3,600 rpm. Today, the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 in the C8 Corvette Stingray delivers 490 hp at 6,450 rpm and 465 lb-ft of torque at 5,150 rpm.

That's quite the uptick in performance over four generations of Corvette production and paints a picture of an automaker hard at work making sure its iconic sports car remains at the forefront of high performance. Given all that engineering effort, it's no surprise General Motors would want to spread the wealth and development costs over more than one vehicle. That's how these five cars came to have Corvette engines despite not carrying the nameplate.