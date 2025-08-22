3 More Hidden Features Every Google Chromecast Owner Should Know

Chromecast, as we've established, goes out of its way to make it convenient to use with whatever you have on hand, be that your manufacturer's TV remote or your Android phone. It can also be voice-controlled. Google Assistant is built into a Chromecast with the Voice Remote; just hold down the button and you're off to the races. Otherwise, there's a bit of setup involved; assuming your Chromecast is up and running, you'll need a mobile device linked to it to get voice commands working.

Once that's done, though, you can do a surprising amount just by holding down the microphone button and describing, in plain English, what you want. For example, you can search YouTube for videos or your favorite creators and then select the one you like — all with one button press and your words. More generalized commands like asking for trending videos will give you options when you're not sure what you want to watch. Voice commands also work if you want to ask for the weather, the score for a game, or almost anything else you can think of. If there's a cool way to use Google Assistant on your Android phone, you may be able to do it here.

Keep in mind that this also supports navigational commands, not just generalized requests. Tell your Google Assistant to launch apps, play the next episode, fast forward, and so on. Even if you use this feature only sparingly, it can be really helpful in a handful of edge cases. Say you want to rewind a specific amount of time to rewatch a scene; just say "rewind five minutes" instead of holding down the rewind button for ages.