5 Things To Know Before Buying A New Or Used Lexus RX 350

There's a lot to love about the Lexus RX 350. It's a stylish SUV which is small enough to feel nimble and make sense in urban settings, but big enough to swallow up a family with ample cargo storage for most applications. Furthermore, it's packed full of all the usual luxurious amenities and features associated with the automaker, but as it's smaller than other Lexus SUVs on sale today, it's presented at an approachable price point. It's also been doing the rounds for some years now, so there's an RX 350 out there to suit most needs and budgets.

However, there are some things you should know before venturing out and buying one. For example, what is an RX, how much does one cost, what are maintenance and running costs likely to be, and what different trims have been offered over the years? If those are the questions circling round in your head, then fear not. We've answered all of them and more below, arming you with everything you need to know before heading out and buying a brand-new or new-to-you Lexus RX 350.