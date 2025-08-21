5 Things To Know Before Buying A New Or Used Lexus RX 350
There's a lot to love about the Lexus RX 350. It's a stylish SUV which is small enough to feel nimble and make sense in urban settings, but big enough to swallow up a family with ample cargo storage for most applications. Furthermore, it's packed full of all the usual luxurious amenities and features associated with the automaker, but as it's smaller than other Lexus SUVs on sale today, it's presented at an approachable price point. It's also been doing the rounds for some years now, so there's an RX 350 out there to suit most needs and budgets.
However, there are some things you should know before venturing out and buying one. For example, what is an RX, how much does one cost, what are maintenance and running costs likely to be, and what different trims have been offered over the years? If those are the questions circling round in your head, then fear not. We've answered all of them and more below, arming you with everything you need to know before heading out and buying a brand-new or new-to-you Lexus RX 350.
What's in the name?
If you're familiar with Lexus models, then understanding the model names is easy enough. However, if an RX 350 is to be your first Lexus, then you may be wondering what the letters and numbers actually relate to. The 'RX' in RX 350 is actually an acronym for Radiant Crossover, with Lexus claiming that the R denotes the "bright new future" it had planned for the model at launch, which the C simply defines the body style.
The numbers are just as easily explained, as '350' relates to the engine size equipped, in this instance, a 3.5-liter V6. However, for the 2023 model, Lexus replaced the old V6 engine with a smaller, but turbocharged, 2.5-liter inline-four. The decision was made to keep the 350 designation, though, possibly to stop the update model from looking and sounding like a downgrade in comparison. Prior to losing the V6, the RX 350 would produce 295 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque, whereas it now kicks out 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. While the model names are the same regardless of which engine is equipped, they are distinguishable by their separate trims, which we'll jump into next.
Different trim models
As it currently stands, Lexus offers 11 different trim levels for the RX 350. The base is a front-wheel drive model, which can then be upgraded by opting for all-wheel drive, or by stepping up to a Premium, Luxury, or F-Sport model. The easiest way to tell if your Lexus is an F Sport, other than looking at the badges, is by noticing the more aggressive body panels. Other F Sport additions on the RX include gloss black exterior details, and matching 21-inch alloy wheels. While targeting a more performance-oriented customer, the RX F Sport models still make do with the same 275 horsepower output. Other aforementioned trims, such as the Premium and Luxury models, come with a plethora of premium amenities both inside and out, such as upgraded materials, different alloy wheels, and upgraded tech.
Stepping back in time, the RX 350 first appeared in 2009. At this point, only two trims were available — one with two-wheel drive, and one with four — so picking the right one for you should be a little easier. As the model progressed and newer generations were introduced, more trims and editions also arrived, so be sure to do your research as to what was available for the generation and model year you're considering.
Understanding RX pricing: both new and used
How much does a Lexus RX 350 cost is like asking how long a piece of string is. You can spend $59,425 on a top-flight 2025 Lexus RX 350 F Sport Handling AWD before any fees and options, or you could drop roughly a tenth of that figure on a 2009 RX 350 — the choice is yours. There's also a smattering of other choices between those two extremes also, as you might imagine.
However, some rough guidelines might help. Kelley Blue Book suggests between $6,500 and $18,000 for a third-gen RX 350, with later model years in good condition with sensible mileage commanding the higher figure. For a fourth-gen RX 350, which appeared first as a 2016 model year, you'll be looking between $20,500 and $40,500. Typically, F Sport models carry a premium, and will command the highest figures. In terms of a fifth- and current-generation RX 350, the cheapest way in would be with a used 2023 base model, which currently commands around $46,500. Interestingly, this is only a few thousand dollars shy of the $50,575 asked for a brand-new base RX 350, although the latter will be subject to certain fees, and other hidden charges associated with buying a brand-new car.
Differences between the RX 350 and RX 350L
When perusing adverts for Lexus RX 350 models, you will more than likely come across the RX 350L. This is similar to the RX 350, much in the way that the hybridized RX 350h is, but they are separate models, and it's important to know the difference. The RX 350L is longer than the standard model, and it ought to be too, as it's the RX's three-row brother.
It sports enough seats for seven, as opposed to the standard model's seating capacity of just five. It's 4 inches longer, offers marginally more headroom for front seat passengers, but reduced legroom. That's to be expected, as Lexus needs to take in order to give, with the pay-off being that useful third row. If the family-friendly RX 350L sounds good, then just keep in mind that it did cost around $3,000 more when new, and so used examples may carry a small premium. It was also discontinued at the end of the fourth RX generation, which means you can no longer buy a new one, although Lexus does offer other dedicated three-row models in its place.
Here's what to budget in terms of running costs and maintenance
One of the most important aspects of car ownership to be clued-up on before going and buying a certain model, is how much it's actually going to cost to keep the car in question on the road. We're talking about fuel costs, maintenance bills, repair estimates, and insurance premiums too — it all adds up. This can be harder to estimate for older Lexus RX 350 models, as how the previous owners have cared for it will likely have more of an effect than the way in which it was engineered 10 or even 15 years ago. So, in order to stay on the side of caution, always look for a full service history, ensure all recalls have been tended to, and be sure to thoroughly test-drive the car to ensure there are no untoward noises. If you're unsure on what to look out for when buying a used car, perhaps pay to have in inspected by a mechanic you can trust.
However, for newer models, it's much easier to calculate how much your running costs should be. Edmunds offers a 'True Cost To Own' feature, and for the Lexus RX 350, it looks reasonable, if a little steep in areas. Buyers can expect to pay $2,429 in repairs over five years, plus $8,196 in maintenance, $4,598 in insurance, and $12,634 in fuel. The 2022 model was powered by a V6, and looking at a 2023 inline-four-powered model reveals an estimated $1,007 fuel saving, a $164-cheaper repair bill, but almost $1,000 more in maintenance.