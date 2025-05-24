How To Tell If Your Lexus Is An F Sport Model

Ever wondered if the Lexus you have is the F Sport model? This trim represents the sportier variants of various cars, and they certainly have distinct design elements and enhancements to differentiate them from regular base variants or the luxurious variants. Let us take a look at the Lexus F brand before indulging into the differentiating factors that make an F Sport model. While the F badge is usually worn by the sportier of the bunch, the origins of the Lexus F brand lies with the Lexus LS which was known internally as the Circle F Project, which came about to be in 1983. It was later called "Flagship One" or "F1".

The "F" emblem's trademark happened in 2006 and there were speculations that the "F" stood for "Flagship" but Lexus clarified that the name was coined after the Fuji Speedway whose first corner is in the shape of the letter "F". The first car to bear the "F" branding was the Lexus ISF, which was launched in 2007 and succeeded the IS 500. The F brand was started as a performance wing for Lexus to compete with the likes of AMG, BMW M and Audi RS. The F Sport is a more toned version but carries some questions from the full fat "F" models similar to AMG Line, BMW M Sport and Audi S variants in their respective lineups.