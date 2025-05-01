Which Lexus Vehicles Have Third-Row Seating?

If you have a big family or your kids have a lot of friends, and you find yourself in need of a luxurious vehicle to haul half the school around, a three-row Lexus SUV could be up your alley. Car buying can be a stressful process, so to help, we've gone ahead and selected the three-row SUVs Lexus currently offers so you can find out all the necessary information you need to make a smart car-buying decision.

Lexus offers three SUVs that feature a third row: The Lexus GX, the Lexus LX, and the Lexus TX. All three of these vehicles provide plenty of luxurious amenities, comfortable and cavernous interiors, and even some off-road capability. They also provide the safety and reliability you would expect from a vehicle built under the Toyota umbrella. Two of these luxe SUVs offer seating for up to seven people. So, if you're looking to ride around in style with a full crew, one of these Lexus SUVs might be right for you.