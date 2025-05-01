Which Lexus Vehicles Have Third-Row Seating?
If you have a big family or your kids have a lot of friends, and you find yourself in need of a luxurious vehicle to haul half the school around, a three-row Lexus SUV could be up your alley. Car buying can be a stressful process, so to help, we've gone ahead and selected the three-row SUVs Lexus currently offers so you can find out all the necessary information you need to make a smart car-buying decision.
Lexus offers three SUVs that feature a third row: The Lexus GX, the Lexus LX, and the Lexus TX. All three of these vehicles provide plenty of luxurious amenities, comfortable and cavernous interiors, and even some off-road capability. They also provide the safety and reliability you would expect from a vehicle built under the Toyota umbrella. Two of these luxe SUVs offer seating for up to seven people. So, if you're looking to ride around in style with a full crew, one of these Lexus SUVs might be right for you.
Lexus GX
The 2025 Lexus GX is the smaller of the three vehicles, but it still offers seating for up to seven passengers in three rows. The GX offers drivers decent off-road capability, though it won't compete too well against dedicated off-road SUVs. With a starting price of more than $60,000, the GX will cost owners a pretty penny. The GX offers drivers a strong and capable twin-turbo V6 that produces 349 horsepower, giving the large SUV a surprising amount of acceleration. Unfortunately, that power comes at the cost of fuel economy, where the GX earns 17 mpg combined fuel economy. The twin-turbo V6 also helps the GX tow over 9,000 pounds when properly equipped.
While the Lexus GX can definitely perform on and off the road, it's the SUV's interior that truly makes it luxurious. The first two rows of the GX offer plenty of space for adults to fit comfortably, even on longer trips. However, the third row is best suited for children, or shorter trips if adults have to fit. Once you begin to add the optional semi-aniline leather upholstery and massaging front seats, you may not want to leave. Keep in mind that if you decide to go with the GX Overtrail trim, you'll lose the third row availability.
Lexus LX
A mainstay in the luxury large SUV segment for two decades, the Lexus LX requires you to move up the trim line in order to get a third row. The base LX only comes standard with seating for five people. You'll have to step up to the LX Premium trim — which costs a hefty six-figures — in order to get a third row. Though the price may scare some people, the Premium trim also adds goodies like ventilated front seats, heated second row seats, and a hands-free power liftgate. The same semi-aniline leather upholstery that's available in the GX is available in the LX, giving you an option outside of the standard leather upholstery.
Powered by a 409-horsepower twin-turbo V6, the LX is more than capable of getting to speed quickly. While most people wouldn't even dream of taking a $100,000 vehicle off-road, the LX performs well off the beaten path thanks to its hill-descent control system and standard four-wheel drive.
Lexus TX
The final Lexus vehicle that offers a third-row of seating is the Lexus TX, which was introduced to the market in 2024 as an all-new model. The TX may not be as luxurious as some rivals, but it offers a ton of technology for a fairly affordable price. You'll also save even more money with the large SUV's impressive fuel economy ratings of 21 mpg in the city and 27 on the highway. Lexus offers two other versions of the TX — the TX Plug-In Hybrid and the TX Hybrid — that can fit up to six passengers and offer even stronger fuel economy estimates.
There are two possible seating arrangements in the 2025 TX, giving you the choice of a three-seat bench in the second-row or two captain's chairs. The three-seat bench comes standard on the TX, so you won't have to spend any extra money for the seventh seat. No matter which arrangement you choose, you'll still be sitting on synthetic leather upholstery. Like its stablemates, the TX offers semi-aniline leather upholstery as an option. While those in the third-row may not be able to enjoy them, there are optional ventilated and heated second-row seats to help your passengers ride in luxury.