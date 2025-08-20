5 Of The Newest British-Made Jet Fighters, Ranked By Top Speed

The story of the jet in British military aviation is often overshadowed. England deployed the Allied powers' first and only jet fighter during World War II. The Gloster Meteor made its operational debut in July 1944 — the same month the Luftwaffe's Me 262 Schwalbe, or "Swallow," became the first combat jet fighter in history. The British have been left behind in the telling of the early history of the jet age ever since.

Though Germany often receives credit as the birthplace of jet engine technology, England's aviation industry has a long and proud history dating to when pioneer Sir Frank Whittle obtained patents for a jet-turbo engine in 1930 and was making ground tests by 1937.

The war ended before the Meteor entered aerial combat. Yet there was another battle coming. The Cold War era saw England marching in lockstep alongside the United States. As nations armed for the ideological struggle, some of the best fighter jets of all time were yet to come. While some aircraft on this list do not present as British, they were developed in conjunction with other nations, with England as a primary contributor and operator. These are five of the newest British-made jet fighters ranked by top speed.