5 Of The Most Underrated Oldsmobile Muscle Cars

While General Motors has discontinued many car brands over the years, few had the history and structure of Oldsmobile. From its origins as the Olds Motor Company in 1897 until its demise in 2004, the Oldsmobile brand was known for innovations such as the Hydra-Matic, the world's first mass-produced automatic transmission, which it introduced in 1940. It was also a trailblazer in engine design and safety technology. The first car to use airbags was an Oldsmobile, too.

This trailblazing history extended under the hood. The 1949 Oldsmobile 88 featured the overhead-valve Rocket V8 that produced 135 horsepower, an impressive output for its era. More importantly, that big, powerful V8 was installed in a relatively lightweight body, leading some experts to declare the Oldsmobile 88 as one of the first muscle cars ever made. In 1950, Oldsmobile went on to dominate NASCAR and win the Carrera Panamericana, firmly establishing itself as a high-performance brand.

The 1960s and 1970s saw some very famous Oldsmobile muscle cars, such as the 4-4-2, which is pronounced four-four-two. The name refers to the car's four-barrel carb, four-speed transmission, and dual exhaust pipes. What started as an option package for Cutlasses and F-85s in 1964 became its own model in 1968, complete with a Hurst/Olds package that included a Hurst shifter and other upgrades. However, the fame of the Rocket 88, the 4-4-2, and the Hurst/Olds can obscure the fact that Oldsmobile built several other muscle cars that are worthy of remembrance.