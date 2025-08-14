The 2026 Infiniti QX60 Is A Luxurious Way To Keep Making The Same Mistake
There's a saying that goes something like "The more the Infiniti QX60 changes, the more it stays the same." In my line of work, I have driven a number of large luxury family SUVs and the Infiniti QX60 of several model years joins the chorus. Last year, I drove a very comfortable and competent — if a bit expensive and a touch boring – 2024 Infiniti QX60; SlashGear subsequently reviewed a 2025 example. Now, a 2026 Infiniti QX60 appeared in my driveway.
I didn't find the QX60 all that compelling, though I concede that I am probably not the primary demographic for a $70k+ seven passenger luxury SUV. However, regardless of who Infiniti has in mind for it, the big green SUV that is sitting in the cul-de-sac still needs to perform well within its wheelhouse in order to sell at an appreciable volume. In short, has another couple of model years in the oven made the QX60 any better of an offering?
What's new, what's old
The last generation QX60 was essentially a Nissan Pathfinder that was roughly $20,000 more expensive, drivetrain and all. Starting for the 2025 model year, the new QX60 shook up the formula. This 2026 version is fitted with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that utilizes Nissan's "variable compression" technology. It churns out 268 horsepower and uses a 9-speed automatic transmission to send power to all four wheels. For comparison, the 3.5-liter V6 used in the Pathfinder and the old QX60 makes 295 horsepower.
The smaller engine (with less power) gives the QX60 a fuel economy rating of 24 combined miles per gallon. For what it's worth, I was never able to achieve that' instead I was getting around 19 miles per gallon, which isn't stellar by any metric. Occasionally, that would drop to 17 miles per gallon. From a big V8, that might be expected, but it's worrying from a 2.0-liter four-banger.
Infiniti's argument for the variable compression system is that it can prioritize either frugality or eagerness. Sadly, when it came to actually driving the QX60, it wasn't all that interesting. 268 horsepower in a vehicle as big as the QX60 doesn't translate to a very swift ride. It's rather slow. To it's credit, however, the ride was smooth and the suspension was plush enough that it was never particularly jarring to drive. It was like piloting a mild-mannered cloud as opposed to a rowdy seafaring vessel.
Inside and out
The inside was a different, far more successful story. Quilted leather over nearly every surface and big comfy bucket seats can't be considered in any way lacking. The inside amenities are flat out great. The infotainment system is big and bright allowing you to see whatever is necessary to inform or entertain you, and the Klipsch sound system is fantastic. The QX60's cabin is a fine place to be, as long as you don't need to be anywhere that quickly.
It may sound like I'm being harsh or overly critical towards the QX60, but underpowered engine and awful fuel economy aside, the QX60 was entirely pain-free to live with. It was nice to sit in on hot days, the many electronics inside never gave me any sort of hassle, and every screen was easy to navigate. I have genuinely no complaints about the interior experience. It just wasn't all that exciting or interesting to live with, compared to something like a big Escalade, a high-tech Mercedes, or a wacky BMW.
Pricing the competition
To get all those goodies, this 2026 QX60 was the top-of-the-line "Autograph" trim: that's when you enjoy the aforementioned Klipsch speakers (20 of them to be exact), massaging front seats, quilted leather, and a distinguished two-tone paint scheme. It starts at $66,150. Additionally, this QX60 was equipped with the "Technology Package" to bolster the already high-tech interior. That $3,150 option includes ProPilot Assist 2.1, Nissan's capable but not segment-leading hands-off driver assistance suite.
The only other options were $255 splash guards and a $1,695 "Deep Emerald and Black Obsidian" two-tone paint scheme (it does look great). Add in the $1,495 destination charge and you arrive at $72,745 for the privilege.
That's a lot of money for an SUV in an extremely crowded segment. A Lexus TX 350 F Sport starts at a very similar $65,860. It has a little more horsepower at 275, but is otherwise pretty comparable. However, it has a little less towing capacity at 5,000 pounds compared to the QX60's 6,000 pounds. The Lexus, however, is available as a plug-in hybrid, albeit for a significant premium, starting at $78,660. The Acura MDX Type S nullifies the Infiniti in the power department as the hopped-up Honda has 355 horsepower. It starts at $75,250.
2026 Infiniti QX60 verdict
There are simply better cars than the 2026 Infiniti QX60, if you put all of the numbers together. The QX60 might have an excellent interior, but it's hampered by a drivetrain that really doesn't cut the mustard. If Nissan and/or Infiniti would have given it a spicier engine, or worked up a hybrid, or really done anything innovative or exciting to give it more power or better fuel economy, then we would be having a different conversation.
A variable compression engine sounds cool on the surface, but if all that's accomplished is worse fuel economy and lackluster grunt, does it really matter how varied that compression ratio is? For all the cool words it adds to the spec-sheet — that most buyers will ignore entirely until they realize that the car they just dropped $70k on got absolutely dusted by a Prius — a hybrid like rivals have embraced would deliver much more.
The QX60 is a great interior and entertainment package, hampered by an engine that doesn't inspire much beyond maybe a few confused glances at the speedometer. I don't want Infiniti to do poorly: I want it to make cars people actually want to buy. Unfortunately, the QX60 sits toward the bottom of a highly competitive segment, let down by technology that sounds clever but doesn't quite hold up to scrutiny.