The 2026 Infiniti QX60 Is A Luxurious Way To Keep Making The Same Mistake

The last generation QX60 was essentially a Nissan Pathfinder that was roughly $20,000 more expensive, drivetrain and all. Starting for the 2025 model year, the new QX60 shook up the formula. This 2026 version is fitted with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that utilizes Nissan's "variable compression" technology. It churns out 268 horsepower and uses a 9-speed automatic transmission to send power to all four wheels. For comparison, the 3.5-liter V6 used in the Pathfinder and the old QX60 makes 295 horsepower.

The smaller engine (with less power) gives the QX60 a fuel economy rating of 24 combined miles per gallon. For what it's worth, I was never able to achieve that' instead I was getting around 19 miles per gallon, which isn't stellar by any metric. Occasionally, that would drop to 17 miles per gallon. From a big V8, that might be expected, but it's worrying from a 2.0-liter four-banger.

Infiniti's argument for the variable compression system is that it can prioritize either frugality or eagerness. Sadly, when it came to actually driving the QX60, it wasn't all that interesting. 268 horsepower in a vehicle as big as the QX60 doesn't translate to a very swift ride. It's rather slow. To it's credit, however, the ride was smooth and the suspension was plush enough that it was never particularly jarring to drive. It was like piloting a mild-mannered cloud as opposed to a rowdy seafaring vessel.