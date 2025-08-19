5 Roomier Alternatives To The Lexus UX
The smallest crossover in Lexus' range is an appealing option for buyers looking to take advantage of the brand's premium positioning and enviable reputation for reliability. It offers most of the benefits of Lexus ownership at an attainable price point, but like any entry-level model, there are some drawbacks.
One of the most notable drawbacks of the UX is its limited interior space. Its cabin dimensions are far from the roomiest in its class, and anyone who needs to transport teenagers or adults in the second row might want a bigger car. Likewise, the UX's limited cargo capacity might be an issue for drivers who like to bring a lot of gear with them on trips.
That's not to say that there isn't plenty to like about the 2025 Lexus UX. Our review singled out its eager handling, smooth ride, and premium interior as highlights, but it's still worth being aware of what else is on the market. If interior space is a major consideration, it's worth checking out these five subcompact SUVs before you sign on the dotted line for a new UX.
Lexus NX Hybrid
Anyone looking for a roomier alternative to the UX doesn't necessarily have to look outside Lexus' range. The NX Hybrid is slightly pricier than the UX, but that additional premium correlates with a more spacious interior. Buyers get more cargo capacity with the NX Hybrid, which offers 22.7 cubic feet of space compared to the UX's 17.1 cubic feet, as well as slightly better front and rear headroom and 3 inches more legroom in the rear row.
Size differences aside, the Lexus NX Hybrid offers much of the same appeal as its smaller stablemate, with a premium cabin, a smooth ride, and an efficient hybrid powertrain. Although it's not the roomiest car in its class, two adults can comfortably fit in the second row. A non-hybrid version of the NX is also available for the 2025 model year. It compromises on efficiency but starts at a lower price than the hybrid variant, making it only a few thousand dollars more expensive than an equivalent-spec UX.
Volvo XC40
Boasting a similar reputation for safety to Lexus but with an additional dash of Swedish minimalism, Volvo offers multiple crossovers and SUVs in its range in 2025. The XC40 crossover is the closest in size and price to the Lexus UX, and it's only available as a mild hybrid for 2025. We reviewed the current generation XC40 in 2023 and found it to be a likeable car with an impressively comprehensive standard equipment list. Although it isn't the most thrilling to drive in its class, it remains quiet and comfortable on the road.
We were also impressed with the fit and finish of the Volvo's cabin, which is one of the more generously sized in its segment. Compared to the UX, the XC40 boasts superior front and rear headroom, 3 inches of additional rear legroom, and over 3 inches of additional shoulder room in the rear. Another area in which the XC40 trumps the UX is its 20.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up, compared to the UX's 17.1 cubic feet.
BMW X1
It isn't without its flaws, but the BMW X1 is one of the roomiest subcompact SUVs on the market and is only slightly more expensive than the UX to boot. It surpasses the UX's dimensions in several key areas, with almost 4 inches of additional legroom in the rear row and extra headroom in both the front and rear rows. It also boasts more than 2 inches of additional shoulder room in the rear row and around an inch more room for the front passenger and driver. If that wasn't enough, it has a significantly larger cargo capacity, offering 8 additional cubic feet of space compared to the UX, with 25.7 cubic feet with the rear seats up.
When putting the 2023 BMW X1 through its paces, our reviewer highlighted a few shortcomings with the car that might be enough to put off some buyers. The performance of the base-spec car might feel underwhelming for owners of more powerful premium cars, but BMW does offer the more capable X1 M35i for buyers looking for driving fun. The driving assists on our test vehicle also became grating, particularly the auto start/stop function. Still, those irritations aren't enough to dent the overall appeal of the X1, which remains a competitive offering in the subcompact SUV class.
Acura ADX
The 2025 Acura ADX is a new addition to the brand's lineup for 2025, slotting in below the RDX as the entry point into the brand's SUV range. It's the only car here that can be found cheaper than the UX, yet it's still roomier than its Lexus rival. Alongside an additional 7 cubic feet of cargo capacity, the ADX gives buyers over an inch of extra headroom in both the front and rear and slightly more shoulder room in both rows.
We weren't convinced that drivers looking for a sportier feel would find what they were looking for with the ADX, but for everyday driving and cross-city jaunts, it is more than capable. Likewise, the Acura's efficiency figures won't win any awards, but they're not exceptionally low. Aside from its competitive price, the Acura relies on its styling and badge to pull in buyers over its rivals, and whether that's enough to make it a compelling buy over the Lexus comes down largely to individual buyer preferences between the two brands.
Mercedes-Benz GLB
A base-spec Mercedes-Benz GLB will cost around the same as a high-trim Lexus UX, but it's still a worthy rival for buyers looking for the most spacious subcompact SUV. As well as offering significantly more legroom in the second row, the GLB gives passengers more front and rear headroom and additional shoulder room. Perhaps the biggest advantage of the GLB is its ability to seat up to seven passengers, thanks to a two-seat third row, something that makes it unique within the subcompact SUV market.
The car's boxy styling arguably isn't Mercedes' prettiest work, but it's very practical and helps keep the car's exterior footprint to a minimum despite its generous interior proportions. For buyers with much deeper pockets, the automaker also offers an AMG-badged variant, but it's too pricey to be considered a rival to the UX. The next step up in the Mercedes-Benz SUV range is the GLC, which can be optionally bought with a plug-in hybrid powertrain for 2025.
How we picked these roomy SUVs
The Lexus UX is a premium, refined SUV with an impressive interior and high levels of efficiency, so our starting point for picking rivals was finding other cars that fit a similar description. These cars are all crossovers or SUVs, and all of them could be found for similar prices to the UX. Preference was given to cars that have been put through their paces by SlashGear's review team.
Each of the selected alternatives was roomier than the UX in at least two key dimensions. In some cases, the car was roomier in many aspects. In the latter instance, we identified three or four key dimensions that showed particularly significant improvements to highlight within the text. Each car also offers a similarly premium interior to the UX, as well as a comparable list of safety and convenience features. All of them can be bought for less than the starting price of a new top-spec UX, which starts at $48,070 (including a $1,295 destination fee) at the time of writing.