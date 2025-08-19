5 Roomier Alternatives To The Lexus UX

The smallest crossover in Lexus' range is an appealing option for buyers looking to take advantage of the brand's premium positioning and enviable reputation for reliability. It offers most of the benefits of Lexus ownership at an attainable price point, but like any entry-level model, there are some drawbacks.

One of the most notable drawbacks of the UX is its limited interior space. Its cabin dimensions are far from the roomiest in its class, and anyone who needs to transport teenagers or adults in the second row might want a bigger car. Likewise, the UX's limited cargo capacity might be an issue for drivers who like to bring a lot of gear with them on trips.

That's not to say that there isn't plenty to like about the 2025 Lexus UX. Our review singled out its eager handling, smooth ride, and premium interior as highlights, but it's still worth being aware of what else is on the market. If interior space is a major consideration, it's worth checking out these five subcompact SUVs before you sign on the dotted line for a new UX.