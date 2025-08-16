5 Of The Worst Engines Ever Made By Volkswagen

Volkswagen. The name conjures images of the iconic Beetle, the beloved Bus, and a whole lineup of reliable, fun-to-drive cars. For decades, VW has built a reputation on solid, German engineering. And for the most part, it's a reputation well-deserved. But what happens when that 'Vorsprung durch Technik' (advancement through technology) stumbles? Even the best engineers have an off day, and in the sprawling history of this automotive giant, there have been a few more than that.

We're talking about engines that became infamous for all the wrong reasons. These aren't just a few minor hiccups, but legendary headaches for mechanics and nightmares for owners. From ridiculously high maintenance bills to catastrophic failures and even legal battles, these engines prove that not every VW is a masterpiece of German engineering. They are a fascinating and sometimes frustrating look into the dark side of automotive history.

Buckle up and prepare to be surprised. Here are some of the most infamous VW engines, ranked by their original release date.