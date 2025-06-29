13 Of The Oddest Names Volkswagen Has Used For Its Models

It's no secret that Volkswagen has come up with some of the most awkward and absurd car names in automotive history, but few people know what this company bases their names on — and the answer is mythology and weather. Specifically, German weather, though there is a bit of Middle Eastern influence in there somewhere.

A fact that you might already know is that VW has always been utterly obsessed with naming their cars after weather. Most have heard of the Volkswagen Golf — named after the Gulf Stream wind and not the sport where middle-aged men chase small white balls around perfectly manicured lawns while wearing trousers. Then there's the Passat, which comes from the German word for trade winds.

But that's where Volkswagen's naming department apparently decided to throw caution to the wind — quite literally. While Chevrolet names its cars after real places, and Lexus sticks to its two-letter alphanumeric soup, VW went completely mad with Germanic weather patterns and natural phenomena, with a good bit of mythology mixed in because why not — and some of these names are so obscure that even German speakers need a dictionary to figure out what their car is called. Some sound like medieval spells and others resemble geographical features you'd find on a hiking map. So, here are 13 Volkswagen model names that prove German engineers have far too much fun with their thesauruses.