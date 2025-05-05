How Did The Volkswagen Golf Get Its Name? (It Has Nothing To Do With The Sport)

Carmakers have a lot of methods for naming their vehicles. Some keep things simple, such Lexus, which uses two-letter abbreviations to tell exactly what each vehicle is. For example, the Lexus LS is a luxury sedan; if the second letter is an X, it's an SUV. Others choose themes. While not true of all of its vehicles, Chevrolet often names cars after real places, such as Silverado and Malibu, both communities in California, and Tahoe, a lake shared by California and Nevada.

But there's very little consistency in Volkswagen's naming patterns. Some Volkswagen models take their cues from Greek mythology, such as the Atlas, Eos, and Phaeton, but there's also the Taos, named after a town in New Mexico. Then you have the Golf, one of the best-selling Volkswagens ever made, in production for 50 years. Your first instinct might be to think it was named after the sport, but that could not be further from the truth.

This is where you need to remember that Volkswagen is a German company, and some of its names are derived from German words. "Golf" is an abbreviated version of "golfstrom," the German word for the Gulf Stream ocean current. That may seem like it comes out of nowhere, but despite Volkswagen's lack of consistency overall in its naming strategy, the company does periodically come back to weather phenomena for names. Winds, in particular.

