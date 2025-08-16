13 Features That Make Any Car A Police Magnet

Every car enthusiast has been there. You've just installed that perfect car mod, and suddenly, you're getting pulled over more than ever. The relationship between car mods and police attention is as predictable as gravity. Certain mods are guaranteed to turn your daily commute into a game of cat and mouse. While a lot of the modifications on this list are very popular, drivers fail to realize that some of them aren't only traffic-stop magnets but actually illegal in most states. The problem isn't that some disgruntled police officers have a bone to pick with modified cars. Rather, more often than not, these attention-grabbing mods violate specific vehicle codes or cause a hazard in terms of safety — oftentimes both.

Knowing which modifications get the attention of five-oh can potentially save you hundreds of dollars in tickets. Also, depending on several factors, these borderline brazen additions to your car can result in hefty fines, vehicle impoundment, or even more serious charges. We do ask readers to note that a great many of these modifications are perfectly legal when used in appropriate contexts; off-road, on private property, or at sanctioned events. It's when they hit public roads that problems arise. Here are 13 features sure to get the attention of traffic enforcement.