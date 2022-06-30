What Is The Carolina Squat Truck Modification And Why Is It Banned In North Carolina?

While the term "Carolina Squat" may sound like a dance move, it has nothing to do with shimmying or grooving. However, after this lift modification is applied to a truck, it can make it shimmy and shake, and it sometimes results in death.

In September 2021, Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina signed House Bill 692, which prohibited anyone from altering a private passenger automobile's suspension, frame, or chassis so that the front fender was more than four inches higher than the rear fender. Moreover, if anyone is cited three times in 12 months, they will lose their license for at least one year. The law went into effect on December 1, 2021.

From the hot rods of the 40s and 50s, and the lowriders of the Southwest, to the California Looker ... tweaking a car to make it unique is the lifeblood of the entire existence of "car culture" — not only in the United States but around the globe. Sometimes mods can be uber-regional, like the stolen subway handles called "Tsurikawa" attached to car bumpers in Japan or the 24-inch wire wheel "elbows" called "swangas" that is part of the Houston Slab Culture found in Houston, Texas. Now you can add the Carolina Squat to the ever-growing list of car alterations.

Also known as the Cali Lean or the Tennessee Tilt in other parts of the country, the Carolina Squat mod significantly drops the back of the truck while raising the front. It actually looks like a lowrider but on a truck.