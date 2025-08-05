Tanks are an integral part of any fighting force worth its salt. They provide heavy firepower, mobility, and armor, allowing an army to advance through enemy fire while hitting back with explosive ferocity. This strength and utility come at a major financial expense. Tanks cost millions of dollars to procure, with maintenance and ammunition adding millions more to that price over time. As such, most armies don't have the luxury of completely replacing their roster of tanks every decade.

Instead, many countries make an effort to ensure that their tanks last as long as possible, buying them from other countries and upgrading weapons and armor that turn antiques into modern war machines. Just because something is old doesn't mean it's obsolete, and with proper love and care (and a skilled mechanic), a tank with the right core design can last decades. Read on to learn about 13 of the oldest tanks still in service today, ranked by age.