The Biggest Differences Between The M3 & M5 Stuart Tanks

At the onset of World War II, the U.S. had no modern tanks equal to those used by the German military. Therefore, as an upgrade of the M2 Light Tank, the U.S. built the M3 Stuart in 1941, forming part of the independent U.S. armored force doctrine. The upgraded M3 Stuart was powered by a radial Continental engine — the same used in many active airplane models, making it in high demand.

The following year, influenced by an expected shortage of these engines, the M3 Stuart was developed into the M5 Stuart. The latter model also included several improvements that turned it into the iconic light tank we know today, serving in various military units decades after the U.S. Army retired it.

While the two light tanks looked similar, especially from afar, the M5 Stuart had enough changes to make it distinct from the older M3. These are the biggest differences between the two.