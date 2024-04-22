What Is The Oldest Military Tank Still In Service?

Military history is a humbling area of study, especially with so many veterans to give us first-hand accounts of their experiences. But there are physical artifacts that tell stories of war's powerful past as well. Military tanks born of long-ended conflicts are the perfect vessel for such histories, while some continue to play their part in the modern era. There are military tanks that remain in service over many decades, proving that age doesn't always correspond to usefulness.

The oldest military tank still in service is the T-34, a behemoth with impressive specs first manufactured by the Soviet Union in 1940. As you might've guessed by the year, it played a major role in World War II, and Allied victory secured its survival after the war's conclusion. Yet, after eight decades, why would such a tank still be in use?

As with most historical enigmas, economics can provide an answer. It's easy to assume that technological advancements render the previous generation's tools of war obsolete. But on the global stage, poor and ostracized countries rely on whatever matériel they can muster. The T-34 can still be found in Cuba, Vietnam, Yemen, and North Korea, where militarization, embargos, and economic difficulties have led to the continued use of WWII-era technology.

The T-34 isn't the only tank in service that's eligible for a senior-citizen discount. The American M3 Stuart also has yet to quit, and operational variants of the Brit's Centurion tank can still be found in South Africa. However, the same theme emerges in all examples: just because technology is old doesn't mean it needs to be retired.