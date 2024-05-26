5 Military Tanks That Are Much Smaller Than You Think

Typically, the word "tank" evokes images of enormous reinforced vehicles: heavily armored, heavily armed, and just plain heavy. Outside of its military applications, we might snarkily apply the word to a vehicle that seems unnecessarily oversized. In the world of video games, the phrase "tank controls" even refers to characters that are cumbersome to maneuver around.

Lots of tanks have been and continue to be built along these lines. Although it ended up being terribly impractical, the massive Panzer VIII Maus tank used in World War II weighed a whopping 188 tons. The very fact that a tank (albeit a silly prototype of one) was constructed that weighs almost as much as a blue whale (The majestic beasts can reach approximately 200 tons.) might make you wonder if, on the other side of the coin, surprisingly small and subtle tanks could also have been developed.

Well, they certainly have been. The light tank has long had a place in battle just as its more substantial MBT and heavy tank counterparts have. Here are some of the tiniest tanks the armies of the world have ever devised.