Everything To Know About The Matilda II Infantry Tank

A tool of warfare is just that: A tool. It's not really something you're supposed to anthropomorphize, especially considering the purpose tanks are used for. Nevertheless, when a particular gun or infantry vehicle saves your hide more than a few times, you start to see it as a vital companion, almost as much as your fellow combatants. It's not just a gun or a tank anymore; it's got a capitalized name and a silhouette that brings hope wherever it goes.

One example of a tool of warfare that managed to amass such a reputation, at least for a time, was an infantry tank that saw brief usage in the midst of World War II. This tank was the British-made A12 infantry tank, better known by its official moniker, the Matilda II. So, how exactly did this mighty vehicle come to be, and what kind of impact did it have on the progression of the war?