5 Of The Oldest Cars Still In Production Today

The automotive landscape is littered with discontinued cars from the past that would be popular today. Nameplates like the Dodge Dakota and Nissan Xterra come to mind, not to mention the dearly (and recently) departed Chevy Camaro. Considering the Nissan Altima and Ford Escape are just two of more than a dozen long-running cars expected to be retired as soon as 2026, it may seem like automakers aren't interested in vehicular continuity.

However, digging into the details on the oldest cars still in production reveals just the opposite. Ford has been making the Mustang since 1964, and did you know the Toyota Land Cruiser dates to the 1950s? That's a long time, but it doesn't quite match the 90-year run of the very oldest car still in production as of 2025.

It's unlikely any of the car manufacturers that have been continually building a nameplate for 50 years or longer could have predicted this kind of longevity. And there does not seem to be a common thread as to how a car achieves this kind of status, but from sports cars and econoboxes to trucks and SUVs, each one of these long-running vehicles has earned icon status.