5 Cars That Are The Closest Thing To A Self-Driving Car You Can Buy Today

While manufacturers are have been working to get us closer to making the concept of a driverless car a reality for decades, in 2025, we're still not there entirely. However, more and more of the boxes that cars need to tick to earn a fully autonomous title are being checked off each year.

Many countries, including the U.S., use the SAE automation levels to determine how "self-driving" a vehicle really is. The levels range from 0-5, with the lowest rating representing no assistance whatsoever. Level 1 vehicles have limited assistance, still requiring you to be fully in control with your hands on the wheel. Level 2 systems allow you to take your hands off the wheel sometimes, but you still need to be ready to take over, and level 3 systems mark the point at which you can sometimes turn your attention away from the road. The two highest ratings, level 4 and level 5, are where full autonomy comes into play, but no cars available on the U.S. market currently offer anything that qualifies.

For many enthusiasts, the idea of not needing to have your hands on the wheel takes the joy out of driving, but plenty of others will likely fantasize about the convenience it brings. With fully automated cars still seemingly pretty far away, and most hands-free systems falling into the level 2 and level 3 categories, these models represent the closest to self-driving yet, streamlining the more monotonous times behind the wheel, particularly on the highway.