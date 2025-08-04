How The Tailgate Became A Symbol Of American Truck Culture

Besides the blue, red, and white hues of the star-spangled banner itself, some items have grown to become symbols of America. These symbols vary in nature, from the bald eagle to a particularly juicy cheeseburger. Among said bastions of American culture, pickup trucks firmly hold a seat at the table -– a longstanding vehicle of choice for the average American.

These trucks typically come equipped with tailgates. With technological advancements and design changes, the picture of what tailgates are capable of continues to morph. However, at its nucleus, the tailgate exists to hold cargo in the truck bed and prevent loaded objects from sliding off. This core utilitarian vision formed the blueprints of the very first tailgate truck models back in the 1920s. As the vehicle type grew in popularity over the years -– eventually reaching its current near-ubiquitous status -– the tailgate would eventually be interwoven into the fabric of truck culture (and America by extension).

Tailgates didn't attain this lofty status on American roads by remaining one-dimensional. Their greatest strength lies in utility, and leading manufacturers like Ford led the charge to gradually redesign tailgate functions. Although these designs were originally engineered with cargo security in mind, the tailgate has since advanced to accommodate high-tech features and multi-functional uses. There's a whole history to the development of tailgate design, but here's how they've been enmeshed in truck culture over the years.