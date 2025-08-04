How To Spot Counterfeit WD-40 Cans (And What To Do If You Have One)

Every day, we find more and more things that you can do with the humble WD-40. Whether you're a homeowner, driver, or construction professional, there are so many uses for it in your garage and even outside of it. That is, of course, when you're sure that it's a genuine WD-40 product. In 2016, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that they were able to successfully intercept thousands of counterfeit WD-40 cans worth around $8,000. Given that millions of crates pass through American ports every day, it's not wild to think of the possibility that more of them were not identified in the past or would be able to go undetected in the years that followed.

Now, it's important to understand that even legitimate WD-40 cans have health risks, especially when they're ingested, come into contact with skin, or are inhaled in large quantities. Counterfeit cans might have more and worse risks. The reason why it's important to know whether the can in your hand is real or fake is because of trust. In many ways, brands aren't just there for marketing purposes; they also hold a degree of accountability for their product performance.

Companies like WD-40 are liable to inform customers about potential side effects associated with the repeated exposure, as well as making sure their products have consistent quality and shelf life. Not to mention, companies like WD-40 have extensively tested not just their products but also the packaging. With a fake product, all of those assurances are lost. If a can that appears to be legit WD-40 causes someone harm, it can reflect badly on WD-40 even if it's fake.