Does WD-40 Have Any Serious Side Effects? Here's What The Company Has To Say

It's only natural to assume that most types of aerosol products will have harmful chemicals in them that can put the user or other animals at risk. WD-40, for example, is a product with a plethora of unexpected uses as well as practical uses around the garage. From silencing squeaky hinges to removing large pythons from cars, there's no shortage of tasks WD-40 can't accomplish. Naturally, one would think this product is likely harmful to anyone in the vicinity of it being sprayed.

Surprisingly enough, WD-40 products aren't dangerous to use normally. No, you shouldn't go ingesting it, and you should definitely wash out your mouth in case any somehow gets in there. If a user swallows too much of the multi-use aerosol product, it can cause chemical pneumonitis, severe lung damage, and even death. If a user gets any in their eyes, it's recommended to flush out eyes, but it's going to cause redness and tearing at worst.

Bottom line, there's no risk to being in the same vicinity as WD-40 products as long as they're used properly.