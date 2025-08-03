5 Ways To Tell If A Car Had Flood Damage

Exploring options at a car dealership is an exciting prospect for most people. There are obviously a number of mistakes that buyers can fall victim to at dealerships (as well as problem areas when buying used cars, specifically), but most car buying experiences are filled with excitement. The idea of selecting a new ride to help amplify your personal mobility for the foreseeable future comes with plenty of hope and positivity. When considering a used model — either at a dealership lot or through a private seller — there's usually a consideration to be made about the car's age versus the mileage it's logged. But other factors also come into play.

One issue that can be a real problem for prospective buyers is water damage. If a vehicle has been through flood conditions or excessive water damage as a result of other natural disasters like a hurricane, some of its components could be affected. Water-damaged cars often feature all manner of problems from bad smells to performance issues. While a flooded vehicle is often one that's written off as a total loss, that doesn't prevent unscrupulous sellers from pawning them off on unsuspecting buyers. Here's what to look out for if you're buying a used car to avoid getting caught with a hidden flood-damaged model.