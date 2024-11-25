6 Amazing Classic Cars That Were Found Underwater

For decades, there was a rumor about an Oldsmobile that fell through the ice of Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire in the 1930s, and remained at the bottom ever since.

One curious diver, sharing his story via the Dive Winnipesaukee website, told of how he'd heard the tale in the 1950s or '60s, thinking about it every summer until he became a certified scuba diver in 1981 so he could find the car himself. His first dive in 1991 was unsuccessful. Over time, and through local research, the diver found out that a man and a woman had been in the car when it went through the ice in 1937. The man had died, but the woman had been rescued.

After continuing to search for information about where the car may have sunk into the lake, the diver finally found the car in 2004, about 25 feet underwater. After showing his photos to a General Motors Media Archive expert, it was confirmed to be either a 1929 or 1930 model of the Oldsmobile. To this day, the classic car is still underwater but the mystery has been solved. We know what happened to Oldsmobile, and now we also know the sad end for this rare car and its owner.